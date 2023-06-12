When it comes to electric cars, most people think of Tesla first. VW has also made a name for itself among electric fans. Chinese manufacturers are coming up trumps more and more. But very few will think of Citroën. With a new E-SUV, that should change – but is Citroën taking the wrong path?

Electric SUV from Citroën: The French want to take off with electric cars in 2025

E-cars have long played a major role at Stellantis. But the French brand Citroën has hardly received the impulse so far. In the passenger car sector, the C4 Electric with its variants drives alone in the open. It shouldn’t stay that way: under the code name CR3 – the 7 was probably already taken – a new one is opening up, all-electric compact SUV an.

Details of the compact Stromer are still sparse. The only thing that is clear so far is that Stellantis, the umbrella company behind brands such as Citroën, Opel and Fiat, wants to invest 160 million euros in its plant in Rennes. Among other things, their own battery production is to be set up there. The Compact SUV should then come onto the market in 2025, reports the Reuters news agency.

The new STLA medium platform is to form the basis of the new e-car. Not much is known about the basic structure of the Stromer. In previous presentations, Stellantis had already revealed, among other things, that the platform Battery sizes between 87 and 104 kWh shall receive. The vehicles based on STLA Medium should therefore be assigned to the premium class.

Not only Stellantis has to come up with something with the strong competition from China:

Beware of the price: Customers have to dig deep into their pockets for the CR3

According to the Reuters report, the CR3 will inherit current C5 Aircross. The mid-range SUV is available as a petrol, diesel and hybrid. According to Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares, only a purely electric drive is planned for the successor.

Bitter should this decision above all for price-conscious Citroën customers be. Because the previous C5 is available from less than 37,000 euros. With the expected premium orientation of the electric successor the CR3 should move in completely different spheres. Citroën recently went the other way with the ë-C4 X and offered a real price hit among European e-cars.