This NASA mission is preparing to get closer to the Sun than any other spacecraft in history

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is preparing to make history by achieving the closest approach to the Sun ever attempted by a spacecraft. Scheduled for December 24, 2024, the mission will see the probe reach the large star at a distance of only 6.1 million kilometers, traveling at a record speed of 195 kilometers per second.

“This takes on a new dimension, especially now that we think about sending women and men to the Moon and even establishing a permanent presence on the lunar surface,” declared Dr. Nour Raouafi, Parker project scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. He compared the importance of this mission with the 1969 moon landing and emphasized its monumental significance for humanity.

During its closest approach to the Sun, known as perihelion, Parker Solar Probe will experience extreme temperatures of approximately 1,400°C at the front of the spacecraft. The probe’s thermal shield will protect its systems during this brief period of data collection within the solar environment.

The mission aims to further investigate solar processes and improve space weather forecasts, with crucial data on solar storms collected to safeguard Earth technologies and astronauts. In addition, the data obtained through this groundbreaking mission will provide a clearer view of how the Sun influences the space environment of the solar system.

Named after astrophysicist Eugene Parker, who proposed the existence of the solar wind in 1958, the Parker Solar Probe is set to make several orbits around the Sun, gradually getting closer and sending valuable data that will transform our understanding of the sun. This mission, launched in 2018, represents an unprecedented mission in the history of space exploration, with the potential to make significant advances in understanding the solar corona and the mechanisms behind its superheating, as well as accelerating the flow of charged particles.

Equipped with a variety of scientific instruments, the Parker Solar Probe examines magnetic fields, plasma, and energetic particles, and images the solar wind. The spacecraft uses a carbon composite heat shield to protect it from the Sun’s extreme temperatures and radiation, allowing it to operate even when it is only about 6.16 million kilometers from the solar surface.

Dr. Nicky Fox, NASA’s chief scientist and former lead scientist on the Parker project, highlighted that the December 24 flyby will allow a prolonged stay in the solar corona, longer than what has been achieved in past missions. “We don’t know what we’ll find, but we’ll look for waves in the solar wind associated with warming,” she said. “I suspect we will see many different types of waves that would point to a mix of processes that people have been arguing about for years,” she added.

The probe’s strategy includes gathering valuable data on solar activity and the mechanisms that drive the solar wind and solar energetic particles. The implications of this research are fundamental for the protection of communications on Earth and the safety of astronauts, especially in future lunar mission plans. Next year represents the climactic phase of the Parker mission, as it will no longer be able to get any closer to the Sun after December, in part because its trajectory will no longer allow the use of Venus to adjust its course.

With its impending historic approach to the Sun, Parker Solar Probe is poised to mark a major milestone in solar exploration, pushing the boundaries of scientific understanding and paving the way for further advancements in space exploration.