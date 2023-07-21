This never-before-seen “two-faced” star has baffled astronomers

A white dwarf star with two distinct faces, each looking different, could only amaze astronomers. This celestial body, nicknamed Janus (Janus) in honor of the Roman god of transitions, it has one side made of hydrogen and the other made of heliumeach with its own unique light signature.

“The white dwarf’s surface changes completely from side to sideJanus was first sighted using the Zwicky Transient Facility, a night-sky scanning instrument at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory, said the study’s lead author, astrophysicist Ilaria Caiazzo of the California Institute of Technology.

What struck scientists immediately were its rapid swings in brightness. Further observations amazed the experts even more: first of all, the star rotates 15 times per minute; then, thanks to observations made by the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii, they found that the white dwarf looked different in each half.

Finally, a spectrometer revealed the perfect dichotomy between helium and hydrogen. The ultimate cause of this extraordinary split remains unknown, but scientists have some compelling theories. Their most plausible hypothesis is that the white dwarf is passing through a rarely observed phase of its evolution. “Not all, but some white dwarfs go from being dominated by hydrogen to being dominated by helium on their surfaces“, explained Caiazzo. “We may have caught one of these white dwarfs in the act.“

Just as there are planets that shouldn’t exist, there are similar stars too. The beauty of astronomy that never ceases to amaze.

