This new app has just appeared on your phone

Some cell phone owners just noticed that there is a new app on their cell phone, even though they didn’t install it themselves – at least not under that name. However, the situation is quickly cleared up, because it is a matter of a familiar acquaintance.

New name: eBay classifieds is now classifieds

Anyone who has installed the eBay classifieds app on their smartphone may be wondering. The app is now called a different name and also has a new icon. The eBay classifieds have simply become classifieds. The company had already announced the step, now the conversion has been completed.

Even if the name and design of the app are different, little else has changed for the users of the portal. The well-known principle remains, users can buy and sell items. Ads, messages and user accounts will remain after the switch. Links to the old portal now automatically point to classifieds.de. A new registration is not necessary.

But you can in the app discover a useful innovation. The previously announced dark mode is now part of the game. Users can opt for a dark or light theme or simply accept the system’s settings.

The portal writes about the new logothat the “K” is a symbol of the new brand. Classifieds want to use it to symbolize sustainability, the circular economy and the connection between users (source: Classifieds).

Without eBay: name change after sale

Almost three years ago, eBay sold its classifieds business to Adevinta. Since eBay itself no longer has anything to do with the portal, the name had to be changed at some point. Exactly this change has now been completed.

