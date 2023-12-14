Home » This new Chinese smartphone is better than the iPhone 15 Pro Max and has a low price for Christmas
The vivo X100 Pro: The new powerful and affordable Chinese smartphone that rivals the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple recently launched the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is considered the most powerful phone of 2023, and Samsung is preparing to release the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, a Chinese company has taken the spotlight with its new flagship smartphone, the vivo X100 Pro. This new device has caught the attention of many users due to its powerful gamer processor and advanced ZEISS technology cameras.

The vivo X100 Pro features a vivid display, powered by the Dimensity 9300 processor with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of memory. Additionally, it boasts a 5400 mAh battery with 100W fast charging and offers the most advanced camera technology in the world, capable of recording 4K videos at 30FPS.

This smartphone, which is set to be released before Christmas 2023, has already made waves in the Asian market with its advanced version sold for approximately 2,600 soles, making it an attractive option for those looking for a high-end configuration at a more affordable price.

In addition to the vivo X100 Pro, other smartphones such as the Nokia G22, ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro, and Ulefone Armor 9 have also made headlines for their impressive technical specifications and affordable prices, offering consumers a wide range of options to choose from.

