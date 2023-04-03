Home Technology This orca will finally be released after 50 years of captivity
Lolita is the oldest orca in captivity and finally 50 years after her capture (as she was caught when she was only 4 years old in the Pacific Northwest) she is about to be released back into her native waters.

This finding comes after numerous animal rights groups pressed the Miami Seaquarium (where Lolita, formerly known as Tokitae, currently resides). Finally the announcement came at a press conference on Thursday, when they presented their plans for free the creature weighing more than 2,260 kilograms.

The non-profit Friends of Toki was finally able to sign an agreement with the Seaquarium to secure the orca’s release. Lolita’s move will receive financial assistance from philanthropist and NFL owner Jim Irsay (and could take up to 24 months and cost about $20 million).

Lolita will return to the Pacific Northwest but will initially be under the care of a few experts inside an enclosed sanctuary. Since she remained in captivity for 50 years, the creature will be taught to hunt and will be helped to build muscles so as to be comfortable for life in the wild (since among their prey there are also white sharks). Despite the mammal’s age, it is thought that his mother is almost 100 years old and is one of the few remaining killer whales still swimming in the waters of the Pacific Northwest.

In short, sometimes good news, above all because these animals can also be kind.

