Since February 27, 2023 you can get the Philips NeoPix Prime One LED projector on sale at Aldi.* The device is available with a 25 percent discount for only 149.00 euros at an absolute bargain price. But is the deal worth it? We took a closer look at the offer.

The Philips NeoPix Prime One in the Aldi offer

In terms of price, the offer is definitely worth it, because you can’t buy the Philips NeoPix Prime One cheaper than from Aldi from any other retailer – that’s what the price comparison at Idealo showed.* The projector costs at least 70.00 euros more in other shops!

Of course, you shouldn’t expect top performance at this price. The compact HD projector has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and can output an image up to 80 inches in size. You can connect players (such as a TV stick) via HDMI, USB, AV-In, microSD and VGA, or connect your projector wirelessly via Wi-Fi, AirPlay or Miracast.

The NeoPix Prime One projector at a glance:

HD-Beamer

WiFi enabled

Digitalzoom and Trapezorektur

and Connections: HDMI, USB, AV-In, microSD, VGA

Display Technology: LCD

Light source: LED

Resolution: 1280 × 720 Pixel

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Projection image size (diagonal): Maximum 203 centimeters (80 inches)

Frame rate: 30 Hertz

Dimensions: approx 22 x 9 x 17 Zentimeter

Weight: 1.2 Kilograms

The alternative to the Aldi projector

And while you can pick up the Philips NeoPix Prime One at Aldi for incredibly cheap, it may be worth considering another model. Namely the successor to the device from the Aldi range: the Philips NeoPix Prime 2. At a price of around 175.00 euros, the successor model is not much more expensive, but offers some better features. Although nothing changes in the basic image data, the NeoPix Prime 2 convinces with automatic keystone and 4-corner correction and has an operating system that supports apps such as Prime Video, Netflix or YouTube, which makes buying a TV Sticks spared.

The Philips NeoPix Prime 2 at a glance:

LCD projection technology

Resolution: 1280 x 720 Pixel

Image format: 16:9

Projection size: 50-304 centimeters (20-120 inches)

Connections: 2x HDMI , VGA , headphone output , USB 2.0 , MicroSD

, , , , Bluetooth and automatic image correction

and Dimensions: 22 x 9 x 17 Zentimeter

LED light technology with a Lifetime of up to 30,000 hours

with a Different Apps (like Netflix and YouTube)

(like Netflix and YouTube) Two Stereolautsprecher with surround function and integrated Equalizer

Is the projector from the Aldi offer worth it?

No question: The Aldi offer is a great deal. Nevertheless, we would recommend that you spend 25.00 euros more and go straight to the Philips NeoPix Prime 2. But no matter which device you choose: You get a cheap entry-level model that you can secure at an unbeatable price!