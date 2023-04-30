This robotic hand can “feel” what it touches

The University of Cambridge has developed a limb that can self-regulate its strength according to the objects in front of it

<br />

When we see a robotic hand, or even a real robot, grabbing something, the machine isn’t actually grabbing anything. Or rather: he is executing a command with little knowledge of the facts. Moreover, everything happens in a very similar way to what happens to man: the brain gives the command and the hand acts. But with a clear difference: humans, before picking up an object, already have in mind a balanced estimate of its weight, the probable sensation that the surface will have on the hand, the possibility that it may or may not fall. Far from being able to give these “sensations” to robots, researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed a system with which a robotic hand can approach the human one, with all the relevant ‘metadata’ available.

As detailed in a paper published by Advanced Intelligent Systems, the university team has created a robotic hand that can actively grasp and hold various objects via sensors embedded in its “skin”. Additionally, no finger articulation is required to perform various tasks, thus dramatically simplifying design, programming, and power requirements. On balance: before holding an object in your ‘hands’, your hand can already realize the strength required not to drop it but also not to crush it, if necessary. An example? If we give a robot the command “take that egg,” the machine is likely to disintegrate it. It’s not malice but it’s the absence of what researchers call ‘fuzzy logic’: if for a robot there is no degree of truth other than 0 or 1, for humans there are also so-called nuances, the differences between taking just one egg or take it “gently”, “firmly”, “strongly”. Endowing a robotic hand with such sensitivity brings it much closer to human feeling.

“We want to simplify the hand as much as possible,” Fumiya Iida, a professor at the university’s Bio-Inspired Robotics Laboratory and one of the paper’s co-authors, explained in the analysis paper. “We can get a lot of information and a high degree of control without actuators, so when we add them, we get more complex behavior in a more efficient package.”

How the robotic hand works

To pull this off, the researchers first implanted touch sensors inside a soft, 3D printed, anthropomorphic hand that moved only through the wrist. The team then performed more than 1,200 tests to study its grasping and holding abilities. Many of these tests have focused on collecting small 3D printed plastic balls by mimicking predetermined movements of humans. After the plastic balls, the hand moved on to trying to pick up bubble wrap, a computer mouse and even a peach. According to the results, the hand successfully handled 11 of 14 additional test objects.

The hand developed by scientists can, over time, learn that certain combinations of wrist movement and sensor data lead to success or failure, thus adapting the joints as needed. While not perfect, the robotic hand could prove useful in a variety of environments and industries, such as manufacturing. Going forward, the researchers hope to potentially expand the limb’s capabilities by combining it with computer vision and teaching it to “harness its environment” to use a wider range of objects.

Operation of the robotic hand designed by researchers at the University of Cambridge

Among the most suitable application environments for this technology there are certainly industrial areas, where man still plays a central role, not without risking accidents and dangers. Let’s think of those tasks where a hand has to apply a different pressure on objects, perhaps in an assembly line, and where the robotic hand could adapt the force for each individual activity via software. But also the recovery of people and animals in critical environments, perhaps after a natural event, in the presence of barriers or catastrophes.

Letting such a limb be able to ‘work’ actively, with almost a perception of what is around it, represents an important step towards a new era of human-machine interaction, a rosy future for science and progress.

breaking latest news © (Article protected by copyright)