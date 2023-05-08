This set of memory can reach 8600 MT/s, V-Color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5-8200 MT/s 24GB x2 hands-on play

DDR5 memory is gradually becoming the mainstream of the market, but under the condition that Intel’s mainstream platform still supports DDR4 memory, it may take some time before we see DDR5 completely replace DDR4 memory.

Entering the DDR5 memory generation, the clock starts from 4800 MT/s, but the current native chips have reached 5600 MT/s.

As for the overclocking memory part, we have tested V-Color’s DDR5-8000 MT/s earlier, but with the launch of each single 24GB and 48GB DDR5 memory, we have also received DDR5-8200 from V-Color MT/s 24GB x2 memory.

This time I received DDR5-8200 MT/s 24GB x2 memory which also belongs to the Manta XPrism RGB series.

As we introduced earlier, the Manta XPrism RGB series is V-Color’s flagship product, and the heat sink part is treated with electroplating, so when installing the memory, remember not to leave fingerprints easily, otherwise it will be difficult to clean the burnt on it.

As usual, for memory above DDR5-8000 MT/s, it is not EVGA Z790 DARK K｜NGP｜N, that is ROG Maximus Z790 Apex, these two motherboards designed with 2 Dimms. As for GIGABYTTE Z790 Aorus Tachyon, it still cannot break through DDR5 -8000 MT/s.

Then this test is the same as the previous DDR5-8000 MT/s 16GB x2, using the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard.

For the processor part, we originally planned to use the Intel Core i9-13900KS, but the performance part is not as good as the other Intel Core i9-13900K in hand, so in the end we still use the Intel Core i9-13900K with V-Color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5-8200 MT /s 24GB x2 for testing.

The XMP profiles of this group of memory are all set at DDR5-8200 MT/s CL38-48-48-128 1.45V, but the parameters in Profile 2 are a little stricter than Profile 1, because in REF Cycle Time 2, REF Cycle For Time Same Bank and DRAM VPP Voltage, Profile 1 is set to “Auto”.

Directly read XMP Profile 1 for testing, the condition is DDR5-8200 MT/s CL38-48-48-128, and the voltage is 1.45V.

Then manually increase the clock frequency to DDR5-8400 MT/s.

Then there is DDR5-8533 MT/s. At this time, the voltage has been manually adjusted to 1.48V, and the timing is changed to CL38-52-52-136.

Finally, DDR5-8600 MT/s, although the timing remains the same as DDR5-8533 MT/s, but at this time the memory voltage has been raised to 1.51V.

The ROG Maximus Z790 Apex is indeed a good board for memory overclocking, as we can tell from our past few sets of memory tests.

However, the playability of V-Color’s Manta XPrism RGB DDR5-8200 MT/s 24GB x2 is not low. We all know that the overclocking performance of large-capacity memory is not too high, but V-Color’s memory Let’s be a little surprised. Under the condition of keeping the memory timing lower than CL40, it can be raised from 8200 MT/s to 8600 MT/s, which is considered a very good performance.

Assuming that the memory parameters are relaxed to above CL40, there should be a good chance for the memory clock to break through again, but this may not be what most people want.

Continuously tested 2 sets of V-Color high-clock DDR5 memory, but if ordinary people want to use it, they must use the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard, and none of the other 4 Dimms memory slot motherboards can be used. It is a pity that these 2 sets of memory are used, including the ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme motherboard. In addition to the motherboard, the memory controller of the processor is also very important.

Next, we should go down and try V-Color’s other series of DDR5 memory, with a 4 Dimms memory slot motherboard for your reference.