Shortly before the end of the year I wanted to take a closer look at one of the most exciting electric cars of 2022. The Renault Megane E-Tech offers a lot of technology, combined with an interesting range and space at a comparatively low price. Is there a catch or has the French manufacturer brought a very exciting vehicle onto the market here?

Renault Megane E-Tech im Test

Test vehicle: Renault Megane E-Tech iconic EV60

Maximum engine power: 160kW

Range according to WLTP: 450 km

Consumption according to WLTP: 17.3kWh/100km

Trim level: iconic

Driver and passenger seat electr. Adjustable + memory function on 6 positions, lumbar support + massage function, heated steering wheel

360° Camera

DC loader 130 kW

Ladeleistung AC 22 kW On-board Charger

Battery capacity: 60kWh (55kWh usable)

Price: From 46,000 CHF

Renault Megane E-Tech rear view

Interior & infotainment

The cockpit of the Megane E-Tech is clearly dominated by the two screens: a high-edged display in the middle for the driver and front passenger, and a high-resolution display behind the steering wheel for the driver. The operation in the E-Tech is mixed, there are some haptic buttons and knobs, mixed with touch elements on the steering wheel and the rest via the touchscreen. For me, these mixtures fit quite well, very dominant on the steering wheel is the mode selector button, which catches the eye with its asymmetry.

Renault Megane E-Tech Cockpit

The display behind the steering wheel in particular is very convincing with its good resolution and, above all, information content. Thanks to the Google operating system, Google Maps is deeply integrated in the Megane E-Tech and is used as basic navigation. This can be easily shown on the display and you always have the most important data in view: speed, remaining range and battery level in percent and all navigation information. From my point of view, this is a top solution and the view remains forward – very well solved.

Great display behind the steering wheel

Space in the Megane E-Tech

Even with a body height of almost 2 meters, there is plenty of space in the front seats of the Megane E-Tech. So for a compact class quite a lot of space, certainly an advantage is the non-continuous center console, which gives the legs a lot of freedom. It has enough storage space, the only drawback is the charging cradle under the central screen, with large smartphones it gets a bit too cramped there.

space

It gets a little tighter in the back seat, which is understandable for a compact class. It gets a bit cramped, especially when someone with long legs is sitting in the front. With children it works quite well, for 4 adults it gets a bit cramped. Above 1.80m, there is also little headroom to the roof lining. The seats on the back seat are equipped with two ISO-fix points so that two child seats can also be locked in place.

Back seat of the Megane

Renault specifies a loading volume of 440 liters in the trunk, which can be expanded to 1332 liters with the rear seats folded down. The trunk has a large recess, the loading volume is considerable for a compact class. Particularly successful: the bag for the charging cable, ideal for wet and muddy conditions. The cable could also be easily stowed away in the hidden compartment under the trunk mat.

trunk

Efficiency & range

With a vehicle like the Renault Megane E-Tech, efficiency and fast charging capability is an important issue. There are many applicants in this mid-range segment and the 60kWh battery (55kWh usable) should of course be able to be used as efficiently as possible. At cold temperatures just above freezing point, I had an average consumption of just under 20 kWh/100km. On a longer trip with a lot of freeway and precise consumption monitoring, I got 19.3 kWh/100km. I don’t drive in eco mode or turn off the heaters, but drive with “full comfort”.

The range is just under 300km, with economical driving you will be able to crack 300km in winter.

Renault Megane E-Tech am HPC von Move

Megane E-Tech in fast charger

Of course, I also wanted to test the Renault Megane E-Tech’s fast charging capability. The Frenchman is supposed to draw 130kW at the top, which means over 2C charging rate for the 60kWh battery. Impressive numbers, but unfortunately I was never able to meet them. Despite the planned charging stop by the navigation system, which should pre-temper the battery accordingly, I never got over 70kW in all 3 attempts. I drove the Megane well below 20% SoC, I think the low temperatures also contribute to this.

My colleague, who drives the identical car, was able to charge 120kW at around 15% SoC on long journeys in the autumn without any problems, but the charging power went down quickly after that.

Charge Renault Megane E-Tech at home

Megane E-Tech: Flexible Star AC Charger am Markt

The Renaults are known for their powerful AC chargers. The so-called Chameleon charger performs several functions: on the one hand it is an engine control unit, on the other hand it is a charger that controls both charging from an external power source and the recuperation process. So far there have always been problems with this charger, especially with low charging currents. I didn’t notice that with the Megane E-Tech, I could charge it with 6A without any problems, whether single-phase or three-phase. This is of course ideal for the combination with charging via the PV system and then allows flexible charging from 1.4kW to 22kW. If your wallbox can deliver 22kW…

Renault Megane E-Tech

Conclusion

I really liked the Renault Megane E-Tech. On the one hand the look, which is absolutely impressive and on the other hand the Google integration with a great implementation of a speedometer display with a lot of information. That’s what I wish for, really well done. The AC charging problems that are known from Renault Zoe’s seem to be a thing of the past, and you can still enjoy a powerful AC charger with 22kW. The DC charging performance was somewhat disappointing, although according to Renault, the battery is preconditioned on planned charging stops. But after this winter, I’m still getting feedback here from other Megane drivers and charging performance in winter.

All in all a successful car that is available from CHF 46,000.