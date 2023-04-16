this sugar predicts Alzheimer’s decades earlier

Unfortunately, there is no universal method to identify this terrible pathology. However, thanks to new research, we may be able to make a diagnosis with a blood test as much as 10 years before symptoms appear.

If little and bad sleep can lead to developing Alzheimer’s, in the study published on Alzheimer’s & Dementiathe researchers linked a blood sugar molecule with the abnormal accumulation of beta-amyloid proteins yes that characterize Alzheimer’s. These proteins build up in the brain, “killing” neurons.

The researchers studied data from 233 people who were part of the Swedish National Study on Aging and Care in Kungsholmen (SNAC-K), with original data collected in 2001-2004. Continuous follow-ups followed for 17 years at pre-established intervals. The results would seem extraordinary.

In fact, a molecule called in particular has been identified N-acetylglucosamine, belonging to the glycan family. They are also located on the surface of proteins, influencing their functioning. Individuals with high levels of glycans in their blood had the twice as likely to develop dementia of the Alzheimer’s type. This link was first observed in the cerebrospinal fluid in the spine, but later also through simple blood tests.

“The role of glycans, structures made up of sugar molecules, is a relatively unexplored field in dementia research. In our study we demonstrate that blood levels of glycans are altered early during the development of the disease “says Robin Ziyue Zhou, a neurologist at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

Considering that the youngest Alzheimer’s patient in the world is only 19 years old, it becomes clear how little we still know about this disease. That’s why every step taken by the research turns out to be fundamental in the construction of, for example, of various screening tests. In fact, adding the search for the gene APOE4 (also associated with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s), millions of lives could be improved.

“We also show that a simple statistical model that takes into account blood glycan and tau levels, the risk gene APOE4, and a memory test can be used to predict Alzheimer’s disease with 80% confidence. almost a decade before symptoms such as memory loss appearia. “says medical biochemist Sophia Schedin Weiss, of the Karolinska Institute.