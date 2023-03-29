At the center of an elliptical galaxy, in the Abell 1201 cluster, is one of biggest black holes we know of; however, recent analyzes have revealed that it could be even more gigantic than we thought. In fact, the new estimates show a size equal to 32 billion solar masses.

It is difficult to really imagine magnitudes of this type. The object in question would be even more massive than some satellite galaxies of the Milky Way; the largest of these (the Small Magellanic Cloud) has a mass about 6 billion times that of the Sun, making the black hole 5 times heavier.

“This particular black hole, which has roughly 30 billion times more mass than our Sun, is one of the largest ever identified and is in the upper limit of how big black holes can get, according to our theories,” specified Dr. James Nightingale, lead author. “It’s very exciting.“

Observing black holes is not easy (even more difficult is finding dark matter around them). Nothing escapes their gravity, not even light; astronomers must therefore use other methods to observe themsuch as gravitational waves caused by a collision.

In this case, however, the researchers simulated the effects caused by a gravitational lens, the phenomenon that occurs when an object is so massive that it bends space-time. This folding allows you to magnify objects, even very distant ones, that are behind it.

Black holes, especially those that big, are excellent gravitational lenses. As you can see in the video at the top of the news, the team extrapolated how they would bend galaxy light, finding that their supermassive black hole model matched images captured by the galaxy. Hubble telescope of the Abell 1201 cluster, 2.7 billion light-years away.

