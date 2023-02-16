“Beyond These Stars” is a city-building game with space whales as the background, develop your city civilization and establish a relationship with space whale Kewa, travel together in the vast galaxy, meet other species in the banking system, and explore about their ancestors and the truth about space whales.

Beyond These Stars is more than a city building game, you have to develop on Kewa with the limited space and resources available, will you sacrifice your relationship with Kewa to build a huge industry, or make Kewa your home?

Kewa is an intelligent and ancient being who travels at will in a randomly generated universe. If you want to affect the travel goals, you must establish a relationship with Kewa, develop a unique symbiotic relationship, and discover other huge creatures and unique species in the universe.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2295060/Beyond_These_Stars/