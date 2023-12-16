This unknown Chinese smartphone is more powerful than the iPhone 15 Pro and much cheaper

The ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra is a little-known smartphone, but it is as powerful as the new iPhone 15 Pro. Get to know its features and low price.

The ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra is the new Chinese smartphone that few know about, but it is more powerful than the iPhone 15 Pro from 2023. Despite Apple’s launch of the iPhone 15 Pro Max in September 2023 with the intention of dominating the international market, the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra is gaining ground in the smartphone market. This year, the Chinese brand ZTE has launched some of the most powerful and economical phones that exist.

In relation to the display or screen, the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra has a 6.8” AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2480 x 1116 px, and 1500 nits of peak brightness. The power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of memory. The ZTE device also features a 5000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging, as well as a balanced set of cameras, including a 16MP front camera, a 64MP main sensor with OIS, a 64MP telephoto with 3.3X optical zoom, and a 50MP wide-angle with macro function.

With all of its features and capabilities, the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra outperforms the iPhone 15 Pro and is available at a much lower price point. Upon reaching the Asian market, its most advanced version was sold for approximately 540 euros, signifying great value for its capabilities.

The ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra is a sophisticated and powerful phone that offers great power with its Snapdragon processor and a balanced set of cameras for its price. Its arrival has potential to shake up the current competition among smartphone companies.