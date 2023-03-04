Home Technology This US couple follows rampages – NZZ Akzent
Technology

This US couple follows rampages – NZZ Akzent

by admin
This US couple follows rampages – NZZ Akzent

124 people die every day in the United States from gun violence. Despite this, the laws remain lax. USA correspondent Marie-Astrid Langer spoke to the Phillipps family about their struggle – and the death of their daughter.

Listen to and subscribe to the “NZZ Akzent” podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Castbox.

Have feedback on the podcast? Give us your opinion.

In this podcast episode:

In the United States, there are two “mass shootings” a day – incidents in which more than four people are shot dead. The victims are often children: gun violence is the leading cause of death for them in the USA.

What remains are desperate parents like Sandy and Lonnie Phillips. It has been more than 10 years since her daughter Jessica was killed in a shooting spree in a cinema. Since then, her death has determined the life of her parents. Because they felt an obligation to help others who are going through the same things as them.

With his victim support service Survivors Empowered, the couple now travels across the country from crime scene to crime scene. Comforting other parents has become her life’s work. Marie-Astrid Langer met Sandy and Lonnie and spoke to them about this American nightmare. The two say that they are still not over the death of their daughter. But they won’t give up the fight against gun violence, says Marie-Astrid Langer in the new episode of “NZZ Akzent”.

All episodes of “NZZ Akzent” can be found in this overview.

See also  Someone stop the software houses - La Stampa

You may also like

The first SSDs are in the starting blocks

EU project on Open Web Search launches third-party...

Fuel prices at a record level – but...

The rise of Poke House: from Milan to...

Customize working days in the Outlook calendar

Against Amazon AND for climate goals: Tactics in...

King Dragon MSI MEG Z790 ACE Motherboard Unboxing...

How to do things with human interfaces? About...

PlayStation Plus games for March: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft...

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Samsung with tempting pre-order...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy