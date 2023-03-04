124 people die every day in the United States from gun violence. Despite this, the laws remain lax. USA correspondent Marie-Astrid Langer spoke to the Phillipps family about their struggle – and the death of their daughter.

“NZZ Akzent”: This US couple travels to rampages

In the United States, there are two “mass shootings” a day – incidents in which more than four people are shot dead. The victims are often children: gun violence is the leading cause of death for them in the USA.

What remains are desperate parents like Sandy and Lonnie Phillips. It has been more than 10 years since her daughter Jessica was killed in a shooting spree in a cinema. Since then, her death has determined the life of her parents. Because they felt an obligation to help others who are going through the same things as them.

With his victim support service Survivors Empowered, the couple now travels across the country from crime scene to crime scene. Comforting other parents has become her life’s work. Marie-Astrid Langer met Sandy and Lonnie and spoke to them about this American nightmare. The two say that they are still not over the death of their daughter. But they won’t give up the fight against gun violence, says Marie-Astrid Langer in the new episode of “NZZ Akzent”.

