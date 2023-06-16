This week, Epic Games will receive “Mexican Heroes: Super Turbo Champion Edition” and “Mexican Heroes 2” for free | XFastest News

This week’s Epic Games free game provides two generations of games, “Mexican Heroes: Super Turbo Champion Edition” and “Mexican Heroes 2”, from now until 23:00 on June 22, as long as you are an Epic Games member Get both games for free.

“Guacamelee!” (English: Guacamelee!) is a Metroidvania game released by DrinkBox Studios in 2013, and in 2014 it launched “Guacamelee! Super Turbo Champion Edition” ( Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition), the new version contains more new content such as additional game levels, bosses, and protagonist moves.

“Mexican Heroes 2” was released in the form of a sequel in 2018, with new exciting hand-painted levels, new cool wrestling moves, brutal new bosses, double enemies, and 300% more chickens, etc. Bring richer game content. The two games are priced at NT$268 and NT$328 respectively, and they are both “extremely well received” on Steam. However, it should be noted that both generations do not support traditional Chinese, only “Mexican Heroes 2” supports simplified Chinese. Chinese only.

