This Xiaomi is the most powerful smartphone in the world

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has surpassed the iPhone 15 Pro Max, making it the most powerful Android smartphone in the world. AnTuTu’s November report revealed that the Xiaomi 14 Pro scored an impressive 2,005,141 points, outperforming other top models such as the Nubia Z50S Pro and Red Magic 8 Pro+.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro boasts a 6.73” AMOLED display with a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate. Its power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and multiple options for internal memory. Additionally, the smartphone features a 4880 mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and 50W wireless charging. Its camera system includes a 32MP front lens and an impressive 50MP rear set, with the ability to record in 8K or 4K at 60FPS.

The smartphone also introduces the new HyperOS operating system and is priced at approximately 4999 yuan for the base model.

The AnTuTu ranking for the top 10 most powerful smartphones includes the Xiaomi 14 Pro, Nubia Z50S Pro, Red Magic 8 Pro+, and other models like the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has also made its way to Peru, with the 256GB model available at iShop for 7,399 soles. Other iPhone 15 models are available in the country with prices ranging from 5,000 soles to 6,999 soles.

In addition, the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro and Huawei P60 Pro also offer impressive features and performance, making for a competitive landscape in the smartphone market.

