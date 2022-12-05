Home Technology This year’s Game Awards will be “significantly shorter” – Gamereactor
by admin
Even though people have generally been pretty happy with The Game Awards over the past few years, there’s been one recurring complaint; many feel it’s over-popular and dragged on for too long.

So Geoff Keighley and his team decided to listen to this and do something about it. In a Twitter space audio stream, Keighley now explains that we should expect a shorter show this year:

“One of the things we’re trying to do this year is we’re trying to make the show a little bit shorter. I won’t say anything officially until we’re done rehearsing, but we think the show will be a lot shorter this year.

He also carefully explained the decision, saying:

“We think how long the show has been going, there’s some fatigue, there’s a lot of games and a lot of stuff you want to be a part of, but we’re reducing those things and hopefully there’s more of a stripped-down show.

Still, it looks like The Game Awards won’t be cutting game announcements, as he has previously confirmed that we should expect the show“Participate in over 50 games in some way”.

The Game Awards kicks off at 01:30 (CET) on Friday, if you want to watch the show live. However, if you enjoy sleeping through this somewhat ungodly hour, we’ll report on everything.

https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1ynJOamkoozKR

Thanks Push Square

