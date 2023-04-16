Thorns: King of the Mountain PS4/PS5/Nintendo Switch digital traditional Chinese version will be officially launched on April 27

H2 Interactive announced that it will officially launch the horror adventure game “Bramble: The Mountain King” developed by Dimfrost Studio and published by Merge Games on PlayStation Store and Hong Kong Nintendo eShop on April 27 for PS4/ PS5/Nintendo Switch Digital Traditional Chinese Version. Supported languages ​​are Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese and English.

Bramble: The Mountain King is a horror adventure game. It will take you on an unsettling but gripping journey through breathtaking landscapes. Play as Ole, a boy on a journey to save his sister who has been kidnapped by terrifying trolls. Everything in Thorn is not as quiet as it seems. In this strange land full of things big and small, you must master the timing of advancing, retreating and dodging. Many hungry and vicious beasts lurk in the forests and caves.

Awaken the Spark of Courage, an enchanted shard that will help you survive the pitfalls and trials of your journey. Use unique ways to defeat the horrible creatures you encounter. But be aware that a lack of courage to be kind will lead you down a dark path.

Game Features

– Play as Ole, a brave boy, on a journey to save his sister.

– Explore a beautiful but dangerous world.

-Encounter twisted, mystical creatures from Norse legends and engage in epic boss battles.

-Experience the intense and exciting moments brought by advanced visual enjoyment.

YouTube Link – Traditional Chinese

YouTube Link – Simplified Chinese



