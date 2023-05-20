Home » Those NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 series graphics cards with a single fan design
Those NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 series graphics cards with a single fan design

Those NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 series graphics cards with a single fan design

The GeForce RTX 40 series has a bunch of 3-fan designs, and now there are finally graphics cards with a single-fan design.

NVIDIA announced the last puzzle of Ada Lovelace on May 18th, which is the GeForce RTX 4060 series graphics cards. Among them, we have seen many brands launch GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards with single fan design.

At present, ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, Galax and PNY have not launched GeForce RTX 4060 series graphics cards with single fan design, but Colorful, Gainward, Palit, Inno3D and Zotac have related designs.

Colorful launched GeForce RTX 4060 Mini-V series, about 17cm in length.

The Gainward part is the RTX 4060 Ti Pegasus series; unlike other brands, since the TDP is 160W, 3 heat pipes can be seen on the radiator. As for the same group, Palit also uses a similar radiator design and launched the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti StormX series.

Inno3D’s GeForce RTX 4060 Compact adopts the sunflower design, and it is speculated that this is a reference design heat sink provided by NVIDIA to various AIC partners.

The Zotac part is GeForce RTX 4060 Solo.

Like the 16GB version of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB will go on sale in July, and the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will go on sale on May 24.


