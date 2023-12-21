Those robots we see on social media are not real

A few days ago my son shot me a video that was having great success on TikTok.

We see a stage with an Asian man with his hands behind his back in front of a humanoid robot who suddenly gives him a single slap that sends the poor guy to the ground. Then he showed me another one where you can see it a skinny robot playing badminton with monstrous agility; and yet another performing martial arts moves; and finally a robotic footballer who looks like Lionel Messi.

“Elon Musk is right”, is the title of many of these videos, “artificial intelligence is more dangerous than what they tell us”. We are in full conspiracy theory, but applied to technology instead of vaccines or climate change. In fact, those videos are all fake but they demonstrate one thing about the dangers of artificial intelligence: how easy it is to create a fake video of this type.

“Elon Musk is right”: the viral videos of the fake athletic and violent robots

The American news agency AP, which has been busy unmasking hoaxes of all kinds for months, has demonstrated for example that the video in which a robot plays ping pong like a phenomenon is actually the video recorded recently at the European championships, and the phenomenon is the Slovak of Chinese origins Yang Wang that Wonder Studio software transformed into robots.

The same happened with another video analyzed by AP, more frightening, in which we see the inside of a factory where robotic arms operate, one of which at a certain point “loses patience” (if only the robots had feelings an expression like this would make sense) and attacks a worker by throwing a package at him.

Videos of this type generate the belief that robots are a threat to humans, who can be bad and therefore endowed with autonomous feelings; and they do so by giving the impression that they are at a stage of motor development from which they are still very far away.

Today a humanoid robot – with rare exceptions, such as those of Boston Dynamics – he struggles to walk without falling and moves with the agility of a ninety-year-old with osteoarthritis.

