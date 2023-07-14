those who oppose the public warning system

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the IT-Alert public alarm system, which made the devices of the inhabitants of the regions involved ring, but not everyone agrees. In fact, several people, 70,000 to be exact, have gathered in a Telegram group to counter it, becoming the No IT-Alerts. This category of conspiracy theorists is analyzed below and how they organized themselves to fight IT-Alert.

Cos’è IT-Alert?

IT-Alert is a public warning system for direct information to the population and arrives via a message to your mobile phone in a specific geographical area. The messages sent alert you to major emergencies or impending or ongoing disasters. For now, the system is in an experimental phase and only a few Italian regions have been involved, such as Tuscany, Sicily, Calabria and Emilia-Romagna.

In the future, when it is operational, the National Civil Protection Service with IT-Alert will integrate the information and communication methods already envisaged for informing the population. IT-Alert it has the purpose of allowing a rapid distribution of the first information on possible dangerous situations. The events for which it can be activated are:

Tsunami generated by an earthquake. Collapse of a large dam. Volcanic activity relating to volcanoes Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, Vulcano and Stromboli. Nuclear accidents or radiological emergency situation. Intense rainfall. Major accidents in establishments subject to Legislative Decree No. 105 of 26 June 2015.

I No IT-Alert

On Telegram it is depopulating within the group Ugo Fuoco, Stop Dictatorship a new slogan that incites “stop the new public warning system“. The protest arises because, according to the No IT-Alert group, natural disasters that are caused by man such as earthquakes generated by military installations or pre-installed applications that constantly monitor us are hidden behind this system.

The group leader of the Telegram chat wants to denounce this system as for him there is a parallelism with the Pzifer chips, he declares:

“Many have written to us to ask what the real objective of the IT-Alert system is, I will try to explain it by also submitting some simple-to-understand parallels. That’s why it’s not enough to disobey, the IT-Alert system must be dismantled. […] The defeatists and servants of the system try their best to persuade people that we are powerless. FALSE! We are billions and we fight against an elite made up of a handful of psychopaths and their minions. The power is in our hands and our actions change the world”

Chat topics

On the Telegram channel we not only talk about the new IT-Alert national alarm system, but also about other topics such as the Pedofilia a Hollywood o to Electric car destruction. In the chat, topics such as the vaccine for Covid-19 destroyed some people’s lives.

In conclusion, for conspiracy theorists this national alarm system is only a cover, in fact they point out how the IT-Alert started in Sicily and immediately after a magnitude 4 shock occurred. The same situation also occurred in Tuscany, emphasizing that this is no coincidence. In fact, the members present underlined that behind all this there is a great plan, according to them the person responsible is the HAARP, that is “the military installation that creates emergencies in an artificial way to tame the peoples”.

But actually theHaap (High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program) is an installation located in Alaska which has the purpose of studying the layers of the atmosphere and the ionosphere, and radio communications for military use.

What to do according to No IT-Alerts?

According to the Telegram group it is necessary to deactivate the national alarm system as they explain:

What have we discovered? Someone told me that it is useless to deactivate IT-Alert because the signal arrives anyway. It’s not true, we are boycotting the alert. We have found that disabling it has had the desired effect, although some people have not been able to. There are many people who did not know that they already had this app installed on their device, we have shown how to disable it.

In reality, the system does not need any application to work and deactivation is simple and not as complex as they claim. Also, it’s not a geolocation system as they claim as it works without an internet connection. It must be emphasized how the IT-Alert system arises from the need for timely communication in the face of a natural or man-made disastertrying to minimize individual and collective exposure.

