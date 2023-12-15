Threads arrives in Italy, everyone is crazy about X’s rival

Threads, the new anti-Twitter social media created by Meta, has finally arrived in Italy. After gaining 5 million users in the first four hours of life in the United States, the microblogging platform aims to be a more inclusive and democratic conversation space than its direct competitor.

Threads was born as an offshoot of Instagram, the other Meta app, and allows you to log in with the same account. Users can publish text posts, photos and videos, and interact with others’ content through likes, comments and shares. Unlike Twitter, posts on Threads can be up to 500 characters long and videos up to 5 minutes. Additionally, users can also share their Threads posts on Instagram Stories and other platforms that support the ActivityPub protocol, the same one used by Mastodon, another decentralized social network.

Decentralization is in fact one of the main features of Threads, which is based on a technology that allows users to control and manage their data on other apps that incorporate the same software. This should guarantee greater privacy and security, as well as less exposure to content manipulation and censorship.

Threads arrives in Italy at a time when Twitter is facing various criticisms and technical problems. Owner Elon Musk recently announced that users will be able to see a limited number of tweets, to combat abusive practices on the messaging service. This caused a flight of users to other platforms, such as BlueSky, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s app, which recorded record traffic and had to limit new registrations.

To download the application, simply connect to the official website (click here) and choose whether or not to connect it to Instagram; I remember that it was initially linked to Instagram and this had caused a lot of controversy since you needed an account of the well-known social network to access it, while now there is the possibility of choosing to have nothing to do with the other Meta social networks.

Threads is therefore a candidate to be a valid alternative to Twitter, offering a simpler, more open and engaging microblogging experience. To download the app, just follow the link that appears on your Instagram profile, or search for Threads on your device’s store.

