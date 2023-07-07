Threads does not want to replace Twitter, according to Chief Mosseri

After the celebrations relating to the 70 million users reached by Threads (yes, it all happened in a few hours and at this point the record of 100 million active users in two months of ChatGPT starts to “stagger”), it’s already time to return to Zuckerberg’s social network. Indeed, the head of Instagram has released important statements.

More precisely, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram (remember that Threads is linked to the latter, so much so that this type of account is needed to log in), stated that the goal of the new social is not to replace Twitter. The statements came, of course, in the context of some posts on Threads, during a conversation with Alex Heath of The Verge.

One of these posts reads: “the goal is to create a public marketplace for communities on Instagram that have never really embraced Twitter, and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversationsbut it’s not going to replace all of Twitter“.

For the rest, as also noted by The Verge, Mosseri continued the discussion by explaining about don’t want to encourage “vertical” content related to politics and “hard news“. Clearly these will be accepted on Threads, but according to the Instagram boss, such a social network shouldn’t promote too much “negativity” (also considering the “integrity risks”).

In the meantime, as also reported by Engadget, news continues to arrive for the newly launched social network. Indeed, it was kicked off a a beta program of Threads for Android, which allows users who decide to join to preview the new features related to the application. iOS users must instead wait for now, just as we have to wait to see Threads land officially in our country.