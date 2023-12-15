Threads’ gamble and the Cocoon moment of social networks

If you knew how strange it is to sign up to a new social network at the end of 2023. I remember the arrival of Facebook, and then Twitter, almost twenty years ago. Back then, there was also another social network that was popular among bloggers (this too is a category that has lost a lot of meaning over time). It was called FriendFeed and those who still frequented it boast about it, they called each other friendsterlike initiates: yes, we were there…

Back then, being on social media wasn’t like today: you went on social media essentially to socialize, to talk to others, not just your friends but to meet strangers and find some common interest in them. The expressions fake news e hate speech they didn’t exist yet (hoaxes and hatred existed and they weren’t on the Internet); and we were certain that it was enough to dialogue with others to find a meeting point. The first years of Facebook and Twitter were formidable: the first for friendships, it also allowed you to find your school friends; the second for the news, everything was there. Being on social media was exciting.

Yesterday for a few hours in Italy the same atmosphere was experienced when Threads opened at 12pm, which is in fact Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter, an Instagram app launched in the summer in the United States and now arrived in Europe. Many people immediately signed up, also encouraged by the fact that to do so you just need to connect your Instagram profile.

The climate on Threads was, and still is, unreal. We seem like castaways who have landed on a desert island: we look around hoping to find a friendly environment. We are all there introducing ourselves, saying, “good morning, good evening”, like in a Rai soap from the 70s. It seems like a black and white social network. For the first post, someone wanted to write something emblematic like “Long live anti-fascist Italy” or “Threads arrived before the minimum wage”; others, even famous ones, have told us who they are with an understatement that you might have when meeting an alien species that knows nothing about us: “Hi, I’m an actress and a dancer, and you?”. Still others posted the screenshot with which they had closed the Twitter profile, or rather X, since Elon Musk bought it.

Indeed, the question of many was: how do you prevent Threads from becoming like X? That is, is it the subtext of the question, a place to argue, attack, insult and lie? How do you avoid it only being used for personal promotion (those posts that say: look how good I am…, we’ve all made them, there’s no point in denying). Is it possible to recreate a digital space where we can converse, listen to each other, get information, try to understand each other’s reasons? Where we ask ourselves Excuse me and it is said Thank you? This is Threads’ real challenge, and it’s not just technological, it doesn’t just depend on what the algorithm will show us; but it’s social. It also depends on us. For this reason it is a gamble with a high risk of failure but which is worth trying. Many are trying judging from the first posts and they seem not only a little better, but as if rejuvenated. It may last very little, but in the meantime let’s enjoy this Cocoon moment.

