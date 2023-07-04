Threads, the new Meta social alternative to Twitter arrives

Threads is the new product from Meta, the company behind well-known social networks like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. This Twitter-inspired messaging app aims to capture the attention of the users of the popular social media. The occasion also arises from the recent controversies and the limits imposed by Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, on the number of posts that can be viewed per day. Threads aims to offer a workaround, with a similar text experience to Twitter but with some unique features.

The upcoming launch of Threads

Threads is expected to launch on July 6, according to a list of upcoming iPhone apps. The presence of Threads has also been detected in the development code of the latest version of Instagram, indicating a possible availability for Android between July 6 and 7. The wait for the arrival of Threads is palpable, and many users are curious to experience this new proposal from Meta.

From the first information available, it can be deduced that Threads will mainly be based on short and textual posts, similar to Twitter. However, Threads will allow existing users of Facebook or Instagram to import the list of contacts they follow. This feature offers a major advantage for celebrities and influencers, who will be able to start using Threads with an already established audience. Threads’ goal is to create a community where people can discuss topics of common interest and share their ideas with the world.

Meta’s challenge to Twitter

Meta previously launched an app called Threads in 2019. That app was all about instant messaging and it shut down two years later. However, this new version of Threads appears to be very different. In fact, it focuses on sharing short posts, similar to the tweet. Threads could use a decentralized protocol for its management, in line with the approach taken by Mastodon and Bluesky, two of the emerging alternatives to Twitter. This choice could offer greater control to users and greater resistance to external interference.

Meta is trying to take advantage of Twitter and Elon Musk’s recent woes to gain traction in the social networking market. The recent announcement of restrictions on viewable posts has sparked discontent among Twitter users. This is evident from displays of dissatisfaction with the hashtags #DeleteTwitter and #TwitterDeath. Meanwhile, Meta has accelerated the development of Threads to seize the opportunity to win new users and offer them a viable and compelling alternative.

Musk’s reaction and the battle against the use of data

Elon Musk has waged a battle against companies that use artificial intelligence to extract data and information from Twitter without a corresponding compensation. OpenAI, the company that owns ChatGPT, was accused by Musk of using Twitter data to train its own large language models. Musk’s reaction highlights broader concerns around data usage and artificial intelligence in social networks. Mining and analyzing data from social media has become common practice for companies. These operations allow them to obtain valuable information on user preferences, trends and online behavior. However, this has raised questions about privacy, consent, and justice in data collection and use.

Musk’s battle fits into this larger context of debate on the use of data. His criticism of the way OpenAI allegedly used Twitter data highlights the need for greater transparency and regulation regarding the access and use of personal data on social networks. Musk has been pushing for more scrutiny and compensation for users who contribute data used by companies.

The impact of Threads on competition among social networks

The arrival of Threads on the social network market represents a new element in the competition between digital platforms. The main challenge for Meta is to convince users to switch to a new platform and to devote their time and attention to an additional service. Despite the popularity of Instagram, which has billions of monthly active users, the transition to a parallel application like Threads may not be easy. Meta recognized the need to offer an engaging experience to attract users and compete with existing social networks.

While Threads is still in its launch phase and official information is limited, Meta is likely to focus on distinctive features and unique functionality to differentiate Threads from other services. The ability to use the same Instagram account on Threads could be an advantage for Meta. This in fact allows users to easily import their followers and immediately start conversations with their network of contacts. However, Threads’ success will depend on delivering an experience that is relevant and engaging to users, driving them to regularly use the application and share content.

