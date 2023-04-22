Home » Three Chrome tricks that could change your web experience
Three Chrome tricks that could change your web experience

After seeing how to set Reader Mode on Chrome in its new mode, let’s go back to talking about the web browser developed by Google and which over the last few years has been able to establish itself in the second browser war.

Today we are going to discover a handful of ideas and suggestions that could come in handy in your everyday life and that could forcefully enter your daily life.

The first concerns the possibility of access your bookmark list in seconds with lots of research. To do this, just type the following code into the address bar:

chrome://bookmarks/

Once done, you can optionally also save it in your favorites bar for even faster access.

The second piece of advice is aimed at you: we know you’re reading us, dozens and dozens of serial “openers” of cards. Have you ever considered the idea of take advantage of the Tab Groups feature, in order to organize them and dramatically speed up your reading experience? To do this, go to the tab you wish to place in a group and right-click. Select now “Add tab to new group” and the game is done. You can also drag other tabs inside it to compress the disorder into many well-ordered and cataloged control points.

The third “pro tip” instead is aimed at all users who find it unbearable automatic audio starting from some websites. Here, since the Windows mixer doesn’t help us that much and going to close or change individual players can take a lot of time, Google has seen fit to provide us with a dedicated command to completely change a specific tab. To activate this feature, go to the name of the Tab and press the right button. Now choose “Mute the site” And that’s it.

