iPhone three-color new love: “disheartened” is not just discouraged


Apple added 21 new emojis to iOS 16.4. In addition to cute emojis such as shaking faces, jellyfish, ginger, peas, and elk, the hearts that everyone likes to use also have more pink, light blue, and gray colors. , but in addition to the feeling of different colors, according to the explanation of the emoji dictionary emojiall, it turns out that each color of the heart has its own special meaning.

pink heart

A cute pink heart. It is one of the new emoji in Emoji 15.0, released in September 2022.
Pink is a gentle and sweet color🍬, and the pink heart perfectly shows the characteristics of the color. Pink hearts can represent thoughtful love, familiar love, tender and sweet love. It can be used not only in romantic relationships 💏, but also in kinship relationships 👪.

light blue heart

A light blue heart, or a turquoise heart. It is one of the new expressions in Emoji 15.0, which will be released in September 2022.
Light blue is a color that encourages “focusing on yourself”, such as focusing on self-improvement, caring about your true inner thoughts and feelings, and so on. Therefore, the light blue heart can be associated with a higher level of self-esteem, and self-love. It is a love emoji used to encourage oneself, which can be used in various self-encouraging topics✊.

gray heart

A gray heart, one of the new emoji in Emoji 15.0, released in September 2022.
Gray has characteristics such as independence, neutrality, impartiality and indecision. On the one hand, a gray heart can represent gentle, restrained or tired love; on the other hand, discouragement can also mean disappointment, or wanting to give up on something😢.

