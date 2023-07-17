Three exciting features coming to Apple Watch with watchOS 10

During the WWDC keynote in June, Apple announced watchOS 10, the new operating system for Apple Watch coming in September. This year’s one will be a definitely full-bodied watchOS update, especially for the most attentive to physical and mental health. Let’s see together what are the three main new arrivals.

The first is the mental health monitoring of users, which will be carried out in parallel with the new Health app of iOS 17, macOS Sonoma and iPadOS 17. The function allows, for example, to monitor the amount of time spent outdoors by the wearer using an environmental sensor , based on the fact that a longer stay outdoors has positive effects on a person’s mood and physical health. Not only that: with Apple Watch you can record your moods on Salute and start more or less long sessions of mindfulness and meditation.

For fans ofoutdoorFurthermore, watchOS 10 introduces offline topo maps, which could prove to be very useful for your outings in the mountains, perhaps where the connection to the web does not take very well. But remember to bring your iPhone with you, because that’s how you can share maps offline between smartphones and smartwatches, and because the satellite call function of the iPhone 14 could help you in case of danger.

Finally, we also have a series of news for cycling enthusiasts: although the monitoring of cycling workouts has already been implemented with watchOS 7, it is only with the latest version of the software that it is possible to measure the pedaling progress and the vertical elevation of your training session biking. Also, when your Apple Watch detects that you’re pedaling, will trigger a Live Activity workout on the iPonewhich will allow you to see your biometric parameters and training data in real time on your phone screen.