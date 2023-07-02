Three features of AirPods Pro 2 coming in 2023

We have already told you about the imminent launch of the AirPods 4, also explaining that the AirPods Pro 3 will not arrive before 2024, if not even 2025. There is no need to despair, however: this year, in fact, they are arriving different new features exclusive to AirPods Pro 2. Here are the main ones.

The first is the feature known as Adaptive Audio: All owners of a pair of AirPods Pro 2 will know that the headphones have three noise control modes, namely the Noise Canceling mode, the Transparency mode and the “Off” mode, which disables the ANC feature. Adaptive Audio combines the first two modesand manages to “dynamically combine Transparency Mode and Noise Canceling based on surrounding environmental conditions”.

In other words, thanks to the next updates, every time you activate the Adaptive Audio function the headphones will start cancel all background noisebut will be able to dynamically recognize other people’s voices and noises to watch out for (such as radio alerts, sirens and other “important” sounds), instantly activating the Transparency feature to allow you to hear your interlocutors and ambient noises.

The second is Conversation Awareness, which will understand when you are talking with someone else and which, to make it easier to understand your interlocutor’s speech, will automatically lower the volume of the music or video played on the headphones. This way, you don’t even have to remove your AirPods when talking to friends and family!

Finally, 9to5Mac reports that, with an upcoming update, le AirPods Pro 2 will be able to mute and unmute the user’s microphone during a call by pressing the “stem” of the headphones. Pressing the latter again, then, you can mute and resume talking with your interlocutor. This way, you won’t have to use your iPhone to block or unblock the headset microphone.