Although Taiwan’s NCC has not opened up the 6GHz spectrum, the flagship tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router can’t wait. Reaching the AX11000 wireless transmission level, in addition to having the complete functions of 802.11ax, it also provides super crazy specifications such as 2.5GbE LAN/WAN and 10GbE LAN to meet the needs of wireless high-speed Internet access and multi-device connection.

Specification

Product Category: AX11000

Wireless Speed: 2.4GHz 4×4 1148 Mbps, 5GHz-1 4×4 4804 Mbps, 5GHz-2 4×4 4804 Mbps

Antennas: External fixed 8 antennas, RangeBoost Plus

Processor: Broadcom 2.0GHz quad-core processor

Memory: 256MB Flash, 1GB DDR4 RAM

Wireless technology: MU-MIMO, OFDMA, Beamforming, 1024-QAM, 160MHz

VPN：IPSec/PPTP/L2TP Pass-Through、IPSec/PPTP/OpenVPN server、PPTP/L2TP/OpenVPN client

Network connection type: floating IP, fixed IP, PPPoE (support MPPE), PPTP, L2TP

Network Ports: 1 x 2.5GbE WAN, 1 x 10GbE WAN/LAN, 4 x 1GbE LAN

USB：USB 3.2 Gen 1、USB 2.0

Link Aggregation：Yes

Power input: 19 V / 3.42 A; 19.5 V / 3.33 A

ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 PRO unboxing / flagship 3-band, AX11000, 2.5+10GbE

ASUS Netcom’s latest flagship model “ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 PRO” wireless router, provides AX11000 wireless level with wireless tri-band 2.4GHz, 5GHz-1 and 5GHz-2, and has external fixed 8 antennas and RangeBoost Plus wireless coverage enhancement, Let each channel have a 4×4 transmission capability.

The new model adopts Broadcom 2.0GHz quad-core processor and wireless SoC, which includes new technologies such as Wi-Fi 6 generation MU-MIMO, OFDMA, Beamforming, 1024-QAM, 160MHz, and supports the new 5.9GHz UNII-4 frequency, allowing wireless 5GHz has the flexibility to choose three 160MHz channels, but currently Taiwan NCC is not open, so this function is not available in Taiwan.

On the other hand, ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 PRO provides 1 2.5GbE WAN, 1 10GbE WAN/LAN and 4 1GbE LAN network ports and USB 3.2 Gen 1 storage expansion functions; in addition, ASUS routers use AiProtection and parental monitoring functions designed by Trend Micro database, and it is a “free for life” additional service.

Of course, the flagship router supports full functions such as VPN Pass/Server/Client and VPN Fusion; while the router for e-sports provides 3 levels of game acceleration: device acceleration, bandwidth management QoS Game Boost and Open NAT, etc. Network devices can obtain stable, that is, low-latency network connection and bandwidth guarantee.



↑ The ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 PRO is packaged in an oversized box similar to the ROG motherboard.



↑ On the back, there are key product descriptions.



↑ Inner packaging.

The main accessories of ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 PRO include installation, setting and other documentation, as well as DC adapter and RJ-45 network cable.



↑ Accessories.

ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 PRO has a unique polygonal design, using oblique stripes and bright silver ROG dot matrix logo, and is a logo visual composed of three letters of ROG, and there are 8 outer bars on the 4 sides of the router. Mounted fixed antenna, if this one can be hung on the wall, it will be super cool.



↑ Unique ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 PRO shape.



↑ 8 external fixed antennas.



↑ It is quite low-key when the surface is not reflective, and there is a light indicator in the lower right corner.



↑ Router light indicator.

On the upper right side of the router, there are DC In, Power switch, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports; the main network ports are on the upper side, including 1 2.5GbE WAN, 1 10GbE LAN and 4 1GbE LAN and other ports.

It means that if there is a higher Internet and external network bandwidth such as 2G/1G, it will not be a problem to use; and the LAN side has 10GbE that can be expanded through the Switch, so that the internal network can also have higher-speed transmission capabilities.

In addition, “Dual WAN” can be provided through the firmware: 2.5G + 10G / USB / LAN1 for failover or load balancing function settings; and the LAN side also supports LAN1 + LAN2 link aggregation (802.3ad), so that Supported wired devices get 2GbE transmission performance.



↑ DC In, Power Switch, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0.



↑ 1 2.5GbE WAN, 1 10GbE LAN and 4 1GbE LAN ports.



↑ Wi-Fi WPS and LED switch button on the left.



↑ At the bottom of the machine, there are information such as the scannable QR-Code and the default SSID of the device.

Gaming routers of course support AURA RGB lighting effects. The ROG Logo and frame lines on the surface of ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 PRO support AURA RGB lighting effects: constant light, breathing light, wave light, marquee, gradient, evolution and rainbow lights And other modes, and the lighting effect can be adjusted in real time on the management webpage or ASUS Router App.



↑ AURA RGB lighting effect.



↑ AURA RGB lighting effect.



↑ AURA RGB lighting effect.

ASUS Router App Quickly configure wireless routers

To set up ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 PRO for the first time, players can do it through the ASUS Router App (ASUS router) or connect to router.asus.com through the web management interface for initial setting. Remember to connect the network cable provided by the ISP to the router during operation and turn on the power.



↑ ASUS Router App, choose to create a new router, and then select GT series routers.

After the ASUS Router app recognizes the Wi-Fi of the device, you can start the network setting, or use your mobile phone to scan the QR-Code on the back of the machine and manually connect to Wi-Fi. The router will automatically identify the type of Internet. Generally, households use PPPoE and need to enter the connection account and password by themselves, or the connection types such as automatic IP and fixed IP.

After the setting is completed, it is followed by the wireless network setting. The 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless network names and connection passwords can be assigned respectively. Finally, set the administrator login account and password.



↑ The app will automatically connect after recognizing Wi-Fi.



↑ GT-AX11000 PRO is recognized successfully, and the Wi-Fi SSID and connection password can be set.



↑ Set the administrator name and password; after the setting is completed, there will be a summary page, and you can directly take screenshots of the screen to avoid forgetting in the future.

ASUS Router App also provides intuitive routing management functions, such as the current Internet status, AiMesh subsystem, networked device monitoring and other information can be managed in real time, and the mobile game mode acceleration function can be directly operated in the app.



↑ You can quickly grasp the current network status through the ASUS Router App; game devices are preferred.

Enter the device page of GT-AX11000 PRO, you can check the current wired network, wireless and other information, as well as the currently connected device, as well as more complete function items in the settings, all of which can be directly operated in the app. set up.



↑ Device Management page.



↑ Connected device management; full configuration functions.

Parental control functions: connection/offline time, content blocking and reward mechanism

The parental control function can be operated directly in the app, and through the black and white list of websites provided by the Trend Micro database, parental control can be classified according to age group.

When setting, you can first select the age group, set the member name, and then select the connection device used by the member (multiple selections can be selected), and specify offline scheduling or online scheduling to set the time control on weekdays and weekends. As for Content blocking is provided by the Trend Micro database. Users do not need to create blacklists one by one, which is relatively more convenient to use.



↑ Parental Control default ages; first name this profile.



↑ Assign network-connected devices to this profile and specify whether to use offline scheduling or online scheduling to manage time spent using the network.



↑ Offline scheduling can specify different times on weekdays and weekends; followed by content blocking, check the content to be blocked by category.

After the setting is completed, there will be a separate profile on the parental control page of the app, and the user’s network usage status and manual blocking function can be viewed in real time. In addition, the new version also adds the function of “rewarding” Internet time, which can increase 10, 30, 60 minutes or self-defined online time for children.



↑ Parental Controls and Reward Time.

Web management easy control / Ai Protection / traffic management QoS / dual WAN / network aggregation

GT-AX11000 PRO also uses the same web management interface to replace the ROG paint, and adds more dashboard functions to replace the previous network map. The new dashboard has product photos, wireless, Internet status, as well as router mode, user Data, real-time network traffic and other information.

The main functions provided by the router are listed in the “General Settings” on the left hand side, and the remaining functions are classified in the “Advanced Settings”.



↑ GT-AX11000 PRO Instrument Edition.

There is also an independent setting page for AiMesh functions, allowing users to have better operations and customization functions when adding AiMesh nodes, optimizing them.



^ Aimesh.

AiProtection is a technology adopted by ASUS Trend Micro, which can scan routers for security risks, as well as malicious website blocking, two-way IPS and blocking infected devices, etc., to protect the security of players’ Internet connection from the router side and is a lifetime free service.

In addition, AiProtection also provides parental computer control, which can restrict whether the device can browse adult, instant messaging, P2P, video streaming entertainment, etc. according to the MAC address of the networked device. These block lists are provided by Trend Micro. Users You can check the settings yourself.



↑ AiProtection Smart Security Protection.



↑ Parental Computer Control Program.

The VPN server supports PPTP, OpenVPN, IPSec VPN, and WireGuard VPN. It is recommended to use this function with a fixed IP or a dynamic connection through DDNS; and the router also supports the NAT Passthrough function.

In addition, VPN Fusion can connect to multiple VPN servers at the same time, and designate different clients to use different VPN channels for connection.



↑ VPN server settings.



↑ VPN Fusion。

The wireless network settings can be set by yourself whether to enable Smart Connect, and there are 2.4GHz, 5GHz-1 and 5GHz-2 in the frequency band, which can be set individually. The 5GHz default includes 160MHz bandwidth, and you can also open the DFS channel to get better supportive.



↑ Wireless network settings.

Local area network settings, the default is to use the network segment 192.160.50.1, and the LAN1+LAN2 bonding/link aggregation (802.dad) function can be enabled in the Switch Control settings, so that the supported wired devices can obtain 2GbE bandwidth.



↑ Local Area Network Settings.



↑ Link Aggregation.

Internet settings can specify WAN connection types: fixed IP, automatic IP, PPPoE, PPTP, L2TP, etc., and can also bind DDNS, DHCP, etc. settings. In the dual WAN page, you can also specify the primary WAN and secondary WAN for failover Or load balancing and other functions.



↑ Internet Settings.



↑ Double WAN.



↑ NAT Passthrough。

The USB application provides functions such as AiDesk, Server Center, Network Printer, 3G/G, Time Machine, Download Master, etc. You only need to connect a USB 3.0 flash drive as storage space, but each application will occupy CPU and RAM resources, so it is not recommended to use the simple USB sharing function provided by the router, so as not to affect the router’s performance in processing network packets.

AiCloud 2.0 allows users to connect back to ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 to obtain home data under the Internet. The same function is the same as the USB application, but it is open for Internet connection, and users can set and enable it according to their needs.



↑ USB Application.



↑ AiCloud 2.0。



↑ Firewall Settings.



↑ Router mode setting.

Traffic Analyzer traffic analysis can provide quite complete traffic usage information, and you can also open application analysis to obtain more complete tracking data.



↑ Traffic Analyzer Traffic Analysis.

Mobile Games, Game Priority and Open NAT

For mobile gamers and PC players, ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 PRO provides three stages of e-sports acceleration. First, the first stage is device acceleration for game ports, and the second stage is to prioritize game packet transmission in QoS. The third stage is the game server Open NAT acceleration.



↑ Three-stage e-sports acceleration.

First of all, the bandwidth management QoS function is to prevent the limited Internet bandwidth from being fully occupied and traffic jams when multiple people use it. At the same time, the game device can have the highest packet processing priority, and QoS also Provides automatic classification of packets at the application layer, and can automatically switch between different priority scenarios such as games, video streaming, and online browsing.



↑ Bandwidth Management QoS.

Device acceleration can be directly enabled on the mobile phone through the ASUS Router App, and on the PC, it can be added in the web page settings.



↑ Device accelerates.

For network speed, you can use GT-AX11000 PRO to test the network speed. Generally, if the routing hardware level is too weak, it may not be able to run the bandwidth of 1G/600M; of course, it will be more accurate to test with PC and mobile phone.



↑ Internet Speed ​​Test.

The Open NAT function uses a virtual server to optimize the network packets of the game mechanism router according to the port forwarding rules used by the game to obtain a better game experience.

The setting also provides a variety of well-known online games, including “Battlefield”, “Call of Duty”, “CS:GO” and “Diablo III”, of course, if the player has found the network port used by the game You can also add game configuration files by yourself.



↑ Open NAT。



↑ The built-in game configuration file, you can also click to add a port to import the game yourself.



↑ Added game profile.



↑ Newly added.

The game detection radar can help to test the connection PING value of several well-known online game servers.



↑ Game Detection Radar.

ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 PRO wireless network performance, signal test

The test environment of the wireless router is about 70 pings before and after the company’s B1, and the GT-AX11000 PRO is placed in the King position to connect to the Internet; the test uses an MSI Prestige 14 802.11ax laptop and Acrylic Wi-Fi Analyzer and Speedtest are used as testing tools; the company’s network speed is 1000M/600M.

In terms of network testing, first test the strength of the signal coverage and the performance of the network speed, so the MSI Prestige 14 802.11ax laptop is used as the test machine, connected to the 2.4GHz, 5GHz-1 and 5GHz of GT-AX11000 PRO -2 wireless network, the connection speed can reach 244Mbps and 2.4 Gbps respectively.



↑ 5GHz-1 2.4Gbps。



↑ 5GHz-2 2.4Gbps。



↑ 2.4GHz-1 244Mbps。

The KING bit with the best signal is about 1 meter away from the router. At this time, 5GHz can reach 900M / 600M Internet speed, and 2.4GHz can also reach 191M speed. Although point A on the diagonal line is covered by pillars and shelves, 5GHz-1 still has quite good transmission performance without partitions, but the signal strength of 5GHz-2 is weaker.

The positions D (storage room) and E (in the room) which are slightly farther away are blocked by wooden partitions, shelves, sundries, etc. Relatively, the 2.4GHz and 5GHz signals are of medium strength, but the 2.4GHz connection speed is slightly It is much slower and has a transmission capacity of nearly 100M, but I did not expect that 5GHz-1 can still maintain a transmission capacity of 394M / 130M, and even the performance at point E is higher than that of 5GHz-2.

The wireless signal coverage of GT-AX11000 PRO is quite suitable for general home use, small and medium-sized offices, and even large-scale offices. No matter whether it is 2.4GHz or 5GHz, it has a good range coverage, and it can also maintain a fairly high-speed network performance.

ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 PRO 2.4GHz（-dBm） download / upload (Mbps） 5GHz-1（-dBm） download / upload (Mbps） 5GHz-2（-dBm） download / upload (Mbps）



↑ Floor plan of company B1.

For the wireless network intranet transmission test, the test method uses GT-AX11000 PRO as a wireless router, uses a 10GbE LAN connection as an iPerf3 server and a computer for file sharing, and uses an MSI Prestige 14 802.11ax laptop Intel Wi -Fi 6 AX201 160MHz NIC for testing.

The iPerf3 command is –c server ip –w 50M –t 120 –i 10 to perform TCP bandwidth test.



↑ Use 10GbE LAN as test server.

GT-AX11000 PRO can achieve a transmission bandwidth of 953 Mbits/s from 10GbE Lan to 1GbE Lan, which is the basic capability of 1GbE. However, if you need more high-speed LAN, you need to use a 10GbE switch for expansion. Under WiFi 6 802.11ax 5GHz-1 and 5GHz-2 wireless transmission, the transmission capacity of 1290 Mbits/s and 1370 Mbits/s can also be achieved, which means that the Wi-Fi 6 generation already has a bandwidth beyond the 1GbE wired network , as for 2.4GHz it is 125 Mbits/s.



↑ GT-AX11000 PRO iPerf3 bandwidth.

Then use Windows Network Neighborhood to test the file transfer, relatively able to understand the actual file transfer performance of Wi-Fi 6, the test uses the FastCopy software to upload a single 30GB large file from the client computer to the computer in the shared folder.

GT-AX11000 PRO achieves a basic transmission capability of 118.2 MB/s in 10GbE Lan to 1GbE Lan, and a high-speed transmission of 168.7 MB/s and 168 MB/s in Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax 5GHz-1 and 5GHz-2 Performance, the performance has surpassed the transmission performance of 1GbE, allowing users who need intranet transmission to have faster wireless Wi-Fi 6 transmission capabilities.



↑ GT-AX11000 PRO file transfer speed.

Summarize

ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 PRO achieves the transmission capability of Wi-Fi 6 AX11000 with the flagship specification of wireless tri-band, and with 8 streams and 8 fixed external antennas, it can cover a wireless network environment of about 70 pings, even if it is The office space full of shelves, wooden partitions, and pillars can maintain a very good wireless signal and transmission performance, and both 2.4GHz and 5GHz can have very high external network transmission performance.

According to the test, the transmission performance of Wi-Fi 6 internal network has indeed surpassed 1GbE, and GT-AX11000 PRO also has a 2.5GbE WAN port. , but players can choose the corresponding switch by themselves to expand the high-speed intranet according to their needs.

With the ASUS Router App, you can quickly set up and manage various router functions, as well as “lifetime free” complete parental control, AiProtection protection function, and e-sports three-stage acceleration service, so that flagship players can have the best wireless and Internet access experience.

However, the relative price of GT-AX11000 PRO in Taiwan is NT$14,990. If there are many wireless devices, more channels and stronger router hardware will be needed to achieve smooth wireless Internet access without delay while serving multiple devices. ; And if NCC opens 5.9GHz in the future, better bandwidth and spatial flow can also be obtained through firmware.