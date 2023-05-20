Three Hills Capital Partners investirà in Digital360

Important news for Digital360: the private equity fund Three Hills Capital Partners, through TH Alessandro Srl (“THCP”) has subscribed with the reference shareholders Andrea Rangone, Mariano Corso, Alessandro Perego, Gabriele Faggioli and Raffaello Balocco un binding investment agreement, the execution of which will determine the onset of the obligation to promote a mandatory takeover bid on the Company’s ordinary shares aimed at delisting, ie farewell to listing. As the press release released by the group highlights, the operation opens a new chapter in the history of Digital360, after the successful experience of the listing on Euronext Growth Milan which took place in June 2017, which in 6 years led to a growth share equal to 365% with a capitalization that increased from 17.7 million euros to approximately 110 million, allowing the Digital360 Group to become a player of excellence in Italy and abroad, also thanks to the completion of over 30 acquisitions.

The final result of the operation

The final result of the operation will be the creation of a Newco, D360 Holding SpA, of which THCP will hold a minority share of the share capital of NewCo ranging between 28-35% depending on the results of the offer, mwhile the remaining 72-65% will be held, pro rata, by the reference shareholders and by the other minority shareholders. The objective, of course, is to support the future growth of Digital360: in the first quarter of 2023 the Digital360 Group, based on all the companies present in the Group as at 31 March 2023, including those acquired in the first 3 months of the year, obtained pro-forma revenues of Euro 20.6 million. For the 2023 financial year, revenues of over Euro 90 million are expected, with an expected growth over 2022 of approximately 20% (also including the new companies acquired in the first 3 months of the year), and an EBITDA margin of approximately 17%.