Three impactful features that Apple AR could have

The latest rumors now indicate Apple’s augmented reality viewer is ready, which should be presented next June at WWDC 2023. In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the product, but what are the possible functions it could include? We have chosen three for you.

Apple AR should include over one dozen cameras, which will allow the viewer and the software to detect any movement in the real world to translate it into the virtual one. There are also two cameras facing downwards, which will only deal with the detection of the legs.

According to other rumors, Apple AR should also be equipped with a state-of-the-art security feature: one iris scanner which will allow to detect the user’s eye model. In this way, in fact, Apple will be able to allow users to make payments in an extremely secure way.

Apple apparently would also intend to implement a facial expression monitoring system. This scan will allow the headset to translate real-life facial expressions into virtual ones for implementation in user-created avatars.

Obviously we invite you to take rumors of this type with a grain of salt as they may not even correspond to reality. The presentation, however, is now very close.