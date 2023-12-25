Three-mode thin wireless mechanical keyboard/irocks K83BR unboxing

irocks’ new thin mechanical keyboard K83BR offers dual-system convenience

In today’s modern technological landscape, it’s not uncommon for people to own devices that operate on multiple operating systems. Recognizing this trend, irocks has released the K83BR, a thin mechanical keyboard that can seamlessly switch between Windows and Mac OS, offering users the ultimate convenience.

Designed with versatility in mind, the K83BR provides three connection methods: USB-C wired, 2.4G, and Bluetooth. In addition, it supports two Bluetooth connections, enabling users to connect up to four devices at once. The keyboard’s shaft body incorporates the Kaihua chocolate tea shaft, featuring a short key travel mechanical shaft and a light and thin floating keycap design, which reduces wrist strain and allows for faster typing.

The K83BR boasts an 80% keyboard design, with a sleek aluminum alloy frosted panel and magnetic feet for adjustable keyboard height. The key switches utilize Kaihua brown switches, offering a 3mm key stroke and a trigger of 1.5mm, making for efficient and comfortable typing. With a durability of 50 million key presses, this keyboard is built to last.

In terms of connectivity, the K83BR supports Windows 8.1, Windows 10 or Windows 11, as well as Mac OS 10.14 or above, making it versatile for users of different systems. The keyboard is equipped with a rechargeable lithium battery and features a USB-C port for charging and wired use.

One of the standout features of the K83BR is its ability to seamlessly switch between operating systems. With dedicated switches on the front of the keyboard, users can effortlessly transition between different systems, making it ideal for individuals who work across multiple platforms.

Overall, the irocks K83BR offers a sleek and practical design, with a focus on functionality and convenience. Priced at NT$2690, it provides an excellent option for users seeking a durable, versatile, and user-friendly mechanical keyboard. Whether you’re a professional or a casual user, the K83BR is sure to elevate your typing experience.

