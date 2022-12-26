Recently, both Microsoft and Sony have successively acquired game developers. The reason is that they want to monopolize their works and enhance the attractiveness of the platform. Recently, Microsoft revealed in the lawsuit that they have decided to set Bethesda’s next three masterpieces as Xbox exclusives.



In the recent FTC case seeking to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft’s lawyers revealed that they had decided to release three Bethesda-developed titles exclusively on Xbox and PC. Although court documents have obscured the names of these three works, Bethesda has announced that there are not many future works, including Indiana Jones games, Elder Scrolls 6, Redfall and Starfield, which have been confirmed as exclusives, and the possible launch of Fallout 5.

Microsoft emphasized that they will not turn all games into exclusives, and Call of Duty has no exclusive plans for the time being. Of course, whether this can convince the FTC and the court that this acquisition plan will not cause improper monopoly remains to be judged.

Source: EuroGamer

