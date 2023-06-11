Home » Three new WhatsApp features not to be underestimated
Three new WhatsApp features not to be underestimated

In recent months, there have been many updates to Whatsapp for iOS and Android, both in stable and beta versions. Many of them, however, have brought with them very useful new functions for users, which could radically change your use of the messaging service. Let’s see the main ones together.

The first of these new features is the edit whatsapp messages. The ability to edit the texts sent on Whatsapp was implemented in early June, and is currently still under development rollout on a global scale. To edit a message, just hold down on it until you see the classic drop-down menu for replying and forwarding appear. Here, you will find the new option “edit”, which, within 15 minutes of sending, will allow you to review and correct the contents of the text you have sent. A very useful function, which finally puts Meta’s messaging service on par with the competition.

The second novelty that we point out to you are the Whatsapp Channels: they too were launched at the beginning of June and are still being rollout global. It is essentially a tool identical to the Telegram Channels of the same name, i.e. large read-only group chats where managers can publish the content they want. The Channels will also be collected in the “updates” Tab together with the Statuses of your contacts.

Finally, the third very important novelty implemented by the Meta messaging service (although for now only on iOS) is multi-device support on Whatsapp. With this last function you can connect multiple iOS smartphones to the same account Whatsapp, thus sharing the same chats and the same groups on both the work and personal devices, for example. It remains only to understand when the feature will arrive for Android and when the support will become cross-systemgiving users the option to use the same profile on both iPhone and Android smartphones.

