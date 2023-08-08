three new workstation GPUs coming, what a power!

After announcing the NVIDIA Grace Hopper GH200 super-GPU, Team Verde has decided to revolutionize the workstation sector as well, presenting the new Ada RTX 5000, 4500 and 4000 video cards. But what is it, exactly?

The three video cards of Team Verde are GPUs specifically designed for workstationswhich will therefore be available in the build from NVIDIA partners such as HP, Dell, Lenovo and Boxx. They join the NVIDIA RTX 6000 launched at the end of 2022, which is still the top-of-the-range GPU in the company’s workstation sector, while the other three video cards have lower performance (and price).

So, the NVIDIA RTX 5000, 4500 and 4000 are the new GPUs presented by Team Verde during SIGGRAPH 2023. All three cards will have the next generation CUDA Cores with Ada Lovelace architecture, which promises a doubling of the speed of floating point operations, as well as NVIDIA’s third generation RT Cores, also ‘they with a doubling of performance in activities related to ray-tracingcome lo shading e il denoising.

Furthermore, the new components will introduce support for DLSS3 and will have applications specifically designed for VR and AR. As for the hardware, moreover, the RTX 5000, 4500 and 4000 will have more VRAM than any other video card consumer NVIDIA on the market: in particular, the RTX 4000 will have 20 GB of GDDR6 memory, the RTX 4500 will arrive at 24 GB of GDDR6 VRAM and the RTX 5000 will touch 32 GB of memory.

In terms of pure performance, the RTX 5000 Ada will outperform RTX A5500 by three times, while the RTX 4500 will improve the performance of the RTX A4500 by 2.7x. Finally, the RTX 4000 Ada will be 1.7x faster than the RTX A4000. In terms of price, the GPUs will cost respectively 4,000, 2,250 and 1,250 Dollars: they will be launched by the end of 2023 both in standalone that as part of pre-built workstations from NVIDIA and its partners.