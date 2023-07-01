three options on the table between Sky, DAZN and Mediaset

The circle is tightening around the options for choosing the broadcasters who will have to broadcast the Italian championship from 2024. According to the rumors leaked in the past few hours, Serie A is aiming to change the calendar to give Serie A greater attractiveness.

Meanwhile, private negotiations involving the broadcasters who presented the first offers were staged yesterday: DAZN, Sky and Mediaset. The League would be confident about the proceeds, but the definitive offers should arrive by Monday at 12.

As reported by Calcio e Finanza, there would be three options on the table:

Broadcast Serie A on DAZN and Mediaset but not on Sky. Mediaset for its part could broadcast a free-to-air match on Italia 1; Broadcast Serie A on DAZN and Sky but not on Mediaset, proposing a situation similar to that seen in the last three years; Broadcast Serie A on DAZN, Sky and Mediaset.

Interesting to note how the possibility of seeing a clear match on Italia 1 is approaching, on Mediaset every weekend. However, the definitive choice will be at the discretion of the League Assembly which will meet on Monday afternoon and which will have to define the outline, with the hope of exceeding 900 million euros per season.

Obviously we will update you as soon as further details and updates on the story emerge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

