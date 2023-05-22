Home » Three or four things “pretty big” expected during Summer Game Fest – Gamereactor
Three or four things “pretty big” expected during Summer Game Fest – Gamereactor

Three or four things "pretty big" expected during Summer Game Fest

While we didn’t get E3 this year, we’re actually only 16 days away from the second best thing;summer game festival.It’s an event created and hosted by Geoff Keighly (who also created and hosts The Game Awards), and this year seems to be pretty packed, as more than 40 companies are confirmed to be in attendance.

That doesn’t mean we’re going to get 40 really big announcements – but Keighley says there are a few as well, which is usually all it takes to keep gamers really happy. In an interview on the Epic Games Store, he explained:

As I always say on these shows, one or two games can make all the difference. It’s challenging as a producer because sometimes you have these games and sometimes you don’t, and sometimes you think you have these games and then they drop or change.

So how many of these big announcements can make or break the show, and what should we expect? Keighley said he currently has three or four things he thinks“It’s pretty important to this audience.”

It should be noted that none of this needs to be new games, as it could also be new hardware, movies, etc. – but it’s a game show, so we can expect them to be at least explicitly video game oriented.

Summer Game Fest kicks off on June 8. We will of course cover everything that happened as usual.

