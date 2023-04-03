After a long wait, Blizzard’s masterpiece “Diablo IV” (Diablo IV) launched the Beta public test on March 25. Like the previous work, it is an action role-playing game. Players need to play the hero of Sanctuary. Kill demons in the game to gain more experience, upgrade levels, unlock skills and runes, constantly strengthen the character and try to survive.

There are five maps in “Diablo 4”, including the dark forest “Skosglen”, the icy mountains “Broken Peak Ridge”, “Daganyuan”, the poisonous fog swamp “Havisa” and the ruins of the fortress “Card “Kistan”, players can choose the order of play arbitrarily, and experience an adventure journey with a high degree of freedom in the open world. In order to welcome the public beta that is highly anticipated by the majority of players, the official also held a physical activity of “”Diablo 4″ Hero Recruitment Camp” in the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park not long ago. Not only did the Saint Huary scene in the game be created on site, but there was also a free trial area and an audio-visual area where game story animations were played, attracting many fans.

Not only that, the official also recruited the band “Blood Juice Machine” to create the single “BLESSED MOTHER” as a loyal player. According to official information, the song starts from the perspective of the “Three Saints”, sings the aspirations of different ethnic groups in the game, and also condemns the beliefs of past heroes who killed them without authorization. In “Diablo 4”, the mother Lilith is about to return, and they pray for the guidance of their mother to lead them to fight against oppression and fight for their beliefs. The official stated that they hope that through this song, everyone can be encouraged to believe in their beliefs, and to move forward bravely and without fear to where they want to be. At the same time, I also want to use the stories in the song to appeal to everyone to have the spirit of respecting different positions, and always remind myself to be open-minded and listen to different ideas around me.

Take a closer look at the MV of “BLESSED MOTHER”. In addition to the performance of the blood juice machine, the lyrics are also presented in the font of the game. The spell for summoning Lilith in “: “Three people come, the road opens along three lines, volunteers offer blood, and call you back.”

According to the announcement on Blizzard’s official website, the Beta public test will be launched from March 25th to 27th. Players can experience the content of the early game of “Diablo 4”, including the prologue and the complete plot of the first chapter. However, this test is not a game. , so players may also encounter server shutdowns, performance or any operational issues during the experience. In addition, although in the public beta version, each character can only be upgraded to level 25 at most, but each Battle.net account can create up to 10 characters. , Druid, Necromancer), and see which ones are your favorite professions. The official version is expected to be officially launched on June 6 this year.

Text arrangement: Gu Jiaxuan

The article is reproduced from: every little d.

Entertain yourself with HUSH, Musicians Nest Magazine Vol.16 will be officially published on January 17th:

https://ysolife.com/yso-mag-vol-16/