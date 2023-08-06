Three reasons why choosing the right email app is important

Gmail, Outlook, iCloud and so on and so forth: le mail and e-mail management app they are many and often they are very similar to each other. However, even the smallest difference could be vital in a business environment, where online correspondence is increasingly important. So let’s see together the factors to consider when choosing a mail provider.

After explaining how to recover deleted emails from Gmail, today we reveal three elements to take into consideration when choose your email app. With this brief guide, however, we do not want to direct you towards a provider or the other: it will be up to you to opt for Apple, Google, Microsoft or another service, depending on your needs.

Let’s start with the basics: a good email app must allow you to communicate promptly and properly with work colleagues. First of all, this means allowing you to quickly share documents and even large files. From this point of view, the choice is very simple: if your work environment uses the Office suite and Onedrive, then you too will use Outlook; if instead your company is based on workspace of Google, you’ll end up opting for Gmail. If, on the other hand, you work for aagency that favors Apple productsyou’ll use the built-in email manager on iOS and macOS, along with an iCloud email address.

At the same time, however, good communication also means good communication flexibility in sending emails: yours provider e-mail, that is, it must allow you to send messages consistently and securely from all your devices, to program them for future times and dates without fear that they will not be sent and to be sure that they are delivered to the recipient. In particular, pay attention to prevent your emails from ending up in spam Who should receive them: If you often encounter this problem, you may want to change provider and mailbox.

Finally, the workplace safety is of central importance, and this also applies to your personal data. Be careful not to use insecure mailboxes or with limited security systems, perhaps without two-factor authentication or account recovery and recovery systems: you could end up lose all your work data due to a data leak or malware!

