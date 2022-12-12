In addition to the Xiaomi 13 series and MIUI 14 system, at the Xiaomi press conference yesterday, it also announced several audio and wearable devices, one of which is the Xiaomi Buds 4 true wireless headset. This is a simplified version of the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro that was released in the Chinese market in August this year. It will be the successor to the Xiaomi Buds 3 that was launched last year.

Semi-in-ear design

Xiaomi Buds 4 adopts a semi-in-ear design similar to Apple AirPods, without the design of silicone earplugs. The body provides IP54 water-resistance, and the earphones on both sides have microphone openings, and the user can control them by lightly touching the earphones. Xiaomi Buds 4 is equipped with a graphene dual magnetic dynamic unit, which provides intelligent active noise reduction, 360-degree spatial audio and transparency mode. In addition, Xiaomi Buds 4 has obtained Hi-Res sound wireless certification and LHDC 5.0 192KHz transmission to ensure sound quality up to CD-level. The headset also has 3 built-in microphones to ensure clear calls and eliminate annoying wind noise.

Xiaomi Buds 4 uses a goose-egg-shaped charging protection box. The two-color design has a mirror texture on the upper half and a plastic feel on the lower half. There are three color options: black, white, and green. Both earphones have built-in 30mAh batteries, weigh only 4.4g, and can be used continuously for 6 hours. With the 480mAh battery protection box, the overall battery life is increased to 30 hours. Xiaomi Buds 4 supports the connection and use of two devices at the same time.

