Three tips to save battery and use your iPhone more

While some fear that iOS 16.5 has worsened the iPhone battery, we at Everyeye offer you a series of tricks to extend the life of your iPhone, in order to make it arrive peacefully at the end of the day even if it has a few years on its shoulders. Here are three practical tips to save battery on your Apple smartphone.

The first thing we advise you to do is to check which apps consume the most among those you use on your smartphone. To do this, go to “Settings” and then to “Battery”. Here, you will find a graph of the battery performance of your device in the last 24 hours and, above all, a list of the most “energivorous” apps on your iPhone.

Once you have identified the latter, we advise you to check permissions and permissions granted to each appperhaps by disabling constant geolocation or the refresh continuous notifications for the ones you use the least. If, on the other hand, you notice an app with frequent background activity but which you haven’t used for some time, it might be convenient for you to uninstall it from the device. If you have a Macbook, you can also take a look at our guide on how to see the Mac apps that consume the most battery.

Done this first stepanother piece of advice we can give you is to reduce the brightness of the display, which can drain your iPhone’s battery when left on for a very long time at most. So open the Settings and go to “Screen and Brightness”: here, we advise you to activate the Dark aspect, which consumes slightly less than the light one, and activate the True Tone setting through the appropriate toggle, which will manage the brightness of the smartphone for you. Or, if you wish, you can turn off True Tone and set iPhone brightness to minimum!

Still in “Screen and Brightness”, then, you can activate the automatic screen lock after 30 seconds, in order to avoid it staying on for a long time while you are not using it and, if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, deactivate the “Always on screen” option, i.e. the display always-ongaining some precious percentage points of battery.

Finally, the last piece of advice we can give you (besides activating Energy Saving mode from the Control Center, but we trust you’ve already thought about it yourself) is to turn off Bluetooth and cellular connectivity of your smartphone, especially if you are in the car or on the train. It is a drastic measure, it is true, but Bluetooth and the continuous “hopping” between different cells for the device’s mobile connection consume a lot of battery: if your iPhone approaches the infamous “1%”, blocking mobile connectivity could help you!