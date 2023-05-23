three-way race on the mid-range?

While the specifications of the AMD Radeon RX 7600 make us think that the medium-low-end video card of Team Red will not be able to worry NVIDIA’s RTX 4060 Ti, a broadside to Team Green could come from Intel, which has cut the price of the Arc A750 just in time for the launch of the two rival next-generation GPUs.

In fact, VideoCardZ reports that the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition now costs $199 in the US, while a price cut in all other global markets appears to be imminent. The Arc A750 is one of the best first generation Intel Arc video card models, with an ACM-G10 GPU in version cut down and 8GB of VRAM, exactly the same amount of memory as the Radeon RX 7600 and RTX 4060 Ti 8GB.

The Intel Arc A750 launched at $289 last October and has already suffered a price cut of 40 Dollars at the turn of the Christmas holidays, falling to 249 Dollars. Now with the new cut, the version reference of the card (that is, the one produced by Intel, and not by its AIB) drops to 199 Dollars on the American market, making it the first Intel Arc GPU of the 700 series to negatively exceed the 200 Dollar threshold.

With a pricetag so aggressive, it seems obvious that Intel’s purpose is to be more attractive than NVIDIA and AMD on the medium-low range, focusing everything on the low price of its GPUs: the Arc A750, in fact, will cost about 70 Dollars less than the Radeon RX 7600 (which will be launched at 269 Dollars, according to rumors) and is offered at half the RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB, which is close to 400 Dollars on the American market.

Obviously, a similar price has a rather important counterpart: the Arc Alchemist A750 is not as powerful as the two rivals, since according to the Intel benchmarks the GPU manages to beat (slightly) a last generation NVIDIA RTX 3060. It is therefore almost impossible that the card can surpass an RTX 4060 Ti or a Radeon RX 7600. At the same time, the two GPUs that could compete on equal terms with the new generation cards of Team Red and Team Green, the Arc Alchemist A770 8GB and A770 16GBare still offered at the list price of $329 and $349, respectively.