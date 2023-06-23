Throwflame Thermonator: robotic dog with flamethrower introduced!

If ordinary dogs are too boring for you, you should be careful now.

Flamethrowers for private individuals are not the big thing in Germany and fortunately are forbidden. In the USA (where else) things are a little different. The manufacturer Throwflame offers flamethrowers for private use. What sounds more like an idea for a sci-fi game or a new Terminator part is reality at Throwflame: In addition to ordinary flamethrowers, you can now put yourself on a list on the homepage to be notified when the Thermonator christened Robodog is available.

The fiery friend weighs a proud 30 kg including his red-hot equipment and should be able to turn everything within a 10m range to ashes with his built-up ARC Flamethrower for a whopping 45 minutes.

Unfortunately, it is not specified what the enemy of all burglars and squirrels is supposed to cost. The dog, which goes by the name of Unitree Go 1, costs $2,700 individually, while you can get the mounted flamethrower for $699-$899. A price of around €4,000 should therefore be realistic. Shipping is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023. Fortunately, the beast is not available in Germany, after all, owning flamethrowers is forbidden here.

In the end, however, the question remains open as to why you should put such a device in your garden. In any case, we imagine the conversation with the insurance company, why exactly half the neighborhood burned down, to be exciting. In the following you can you Thermonator watch it in action.

