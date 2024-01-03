THUG CLUB officially releases the new 2024 spring and summer series “HYBRID COWBOY”

Korean streetwear brand THUG CLUB launches 2024 Spring and Summer series “HYBRID COWBOY”

In an exciting collaboration, THUG CLUB has teamed up with FILA to create a joint series last month, and the Korean high-end streetwear brand has now officially launched their 2024 spring and summer series “HYBRID COWBOY”.

The collection reflects a unique reinterpretation of denim culture by individuals born and raised in Korea who have been exposed to denim culture through the media. THUG CLUB explains, “We have never ridden horses. We ride heavy motorcycles made from the 1950s to the 1970s, which itself is a hybrid.” This season’s single products showcase the cowboy culture while depicting the action that occurs when a cowboy rides a horse.

The “HYBRID COWBOY” series includes denim jackets, hoodies, jeans, leather vests, long-sleeved tops, shirts, zippered jackets, hats, and bags, among other items. Most pieces are designed for a loose fit, adorned with fringed details, and feature washed and disrupted elements.

THUG CLUB’s new “HYBRID COWBOY” series for 2024 spring and summer will be rolled out in the lead-up to summer. Those who are interested in the collection are encouraged to keep an eye out for its release.

