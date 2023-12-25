“Thunder Mission 1st Remake” reveals the revised version of “Mercenaries”!Implemented single-player missions & console multiplayer battles | Game Base

Square Enix and Forever Entertainment announced the release of a new update for the classic mecha war chess-style SRPG “Front Mission 1st Remake”. The “Mercenaries” update is set to launch in mid-2024 and will bring exciting new features for players to enjoy.

One of the highlights of the “Mercenaries” update is the implementation of a host area multiplayer mode. This mode will allow players to choose a commander and 5 mechas to compete with friends and family in various areas, including new maps. This addition aims to provide a more thrilling and strategic combat experience for players.

Furthermore, the update will also introduce new combat missions to the single-player mode, offering players a wider variety of challenges. Additionally, new characters and types of terrain will be added to enhance the overall gameplay experience.

Fans of “Front Mission 1st Remake” are encouraged not to miss out on the “Mercenaries” update, as it promises to bring new levels of excitement and depth to the game. With its scheduled release in mid-2024, players can look forward to an even more immersive and engaging gaming experience. Stay tuned for more information and get ready to join the mecha battle like never before.

Share this: Facebook

X

