Home Technology Thus artificial intelligence can help blind people to explore the world
Technology

Thus artificial intelligence can help blind people to explore the world

by admin
Thus artificial intelligence can help blind people to explore the world

Be My Eyes has a mission: to help blind people explore the world around them thanks to smartphone technology. Born in 2015, the app developed by the Danish startup of the same name puts blind users in contact with a network of sighted volunteers who, through a video call, “lend” their eyes to observe and describe what they observe through the device’s video camera.
In the not too distant future, however, there may no longer be a need for volunteers. Be My Eyes is in fact developing a beta version of the application that relies on a virtual assistant based on GPT-4, the most recent version of the Open Ai artificial intelligence model. GPT-4, unlike its predecessor GPT-3.5, is in fact a multimodal system: as input it can accept not only text but also images, whose contents it can scan to contextualize them in response to a written command.

The function developed by Be My Eyes thanks to this ability is called, without too much imagination, Virtual Volunteer. Instead of video calling a live volunteer, users can send an image to the AI-powered virtual one, who then answers users’ questions about the content of the photo.

“We had access [a GPT-4] recently, but we have already seen unmatched performance of any existing image and object recognition system,” said Michael Buckley, CEO of Be My Eyes. “The implications for accessibility globally are profound. In the not too distant future, the blind and visually impaired community will use these tools not only for visual interpretation needs, but also to achieve a greater degree of independence in their lives.” .

See also  It is rumored that Intel's 14th and 15th generation Core processors use the LGA1851 package, and the internal display is supported by TSMC | 4Gamers

Future and controversy

Artificial intelligence beyond human intelligence and humans like ants: OpenAI and the risks of Strong AI

by Emanuele Capone

The Be My Eyes developers began experimenting with including GPT-4 in the app in early February. The results obtained so far and the feedback from the beta-testers have been so positive as to convince the startup to speed up the release times of the new function, which could already be open to all users in the next few months. The virtual assistant will not replace humans, it will simply be one of the options available in the application.

“What distinguishes the Virtual Volunteer tool from other image interpretation technologies available today is context, with a deeper level of understanding and conversational skills never seen before in the field of digital assistants,” explained the startup in a post presentation of the new function. “For example, if a user submits a photo of the inside of their refrigerator, the Virtual Volunteer will not only be able to correctly identify the contents, but also extrapolate and analyze what can be prepared with those ingredients. The tool can also offer a set of recipes and send a step-by-step guide on how to prepare them.”

History

A designer asked Gpt-4 how to invest 100 dollars: this is how he arrived at 25 thousand

by Pier Luigi Pisa

You may also like

The Edifier Studio R1700BT in the test, great...

Glasses project a 130-inch high-definition screen, TCL Nxtwear...

Dreame D9 Max buy cheap from 165€ (03/2023)

NASA updates spacesuits for the first time in...

Structures in software development: architectural patterns

rogue-lite action game Flame Keeper strikes a balance...

Tech Diary — Around 1960

Thus artificial intelligence can help blind people to...

Fully Functional X670E MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI...

Sloths Five Episode 592 – Nerd News –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy