Most of the Soundbar products on the market are designed for home theater use. If you want to add a Soundbar for gaming, Razer’s latest Leviathan V2 Pro is the most powerful choice. It is the world’s first THX Spatial Audio’s artificial intelligence head tracking technology and adaptive beamforming Soundbar, in addition to supporting 3D sound effects, through the real-time head tracking function, the sound can be directly transmitted to the user’s ears, enjoying ultra-high precision and immersion Personalized audio, new product will be released in early February, priced at $3,249 in Hong Kong. At present, some earphones have added head tracking function. In order to achieve the same effect, Leviathan V2 Pro specially adopts Audioscenic technology, which can intelligently track the user’s head through the integrated infrared camera, and transmit the sound directly to your ears. The advanced spatial algorithm provides realistic 3D sound effects through personalized beamforming technology, combining headphone-like positional audio with a wide sound field of a home theater. In terms of usage scenarios, Leviathan V2 Pro is mainly for desktop use, and the best effect can be obtained by placing it in front of the screen. The above functions only support PCs, and other devices such as Switch can also be connected to the Soundbar with a 3.5mm cable to use basic functions.

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”