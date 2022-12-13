(Central News Service 20221213 10:11:48) Play as everyone’s favorite Marsupial and his friends in an online multiplayer team battle game in 2023

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ready to team up and take on the challenge? Thylacine and his friends (and enemies) are back! This time it will also bring some unexpected brutal competitions! Crash Team Rumble™ is a brand new 4v4 online multiplayer team battle game set in the action-packed and fun-filled environment of the Thylacine series, developed by the talented team at Toys for Bob. The team that brought fans acclaimed Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time™. Crash Team Rumble is published by Activision Publishing, Inc. and will be available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox® Series X/S and Xbox One® platforms in 2023.

This press release contains multimedia content. The full press release is available at: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005292/en/

In “Crash Team Rumble”, fans can play Thylacine, Dingodile, and many friends and enemies of Thylacine. Each character has unique abilities, personalities and gameplay. Players will fight in 4v4 online multiplayer team battles Mode, duel in different field arenas. To help the team win, players will fight side by side, using tricks such as sliding, punching, bumping and smashing, to be the first team to deposit the most Wumpa fruits in their own drop zone, while also defending the enemy team’s drop zone. Crash Team Rumble is a cross-platform duel with plenty of strategic gameplay elements that promises to turn the tables in a fun, hilarious way to score points.

Paul Yan, Co-Head of Toys For Bob Studios, said: “We are very excited to launch Crash Team Rumble, bringing a new multiplayer mode to the Thylacine series. Crash Team Rumble is suitable for all ages, and will allow those who want to try something new. It’s easy for players to pick up and jump into battle right away, while also giving advanced players the opportunity to utilize and master each hero’s unique abilities.”

For more information, visit the official Raid the Thylacine website and follow @CrashBandicoot on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok for more news and information on Crash Team Rumble. Please click here to view the game trailer.

About Activision

Activision, headquartered in Santa Monica, California, is a leading global producer and distributor of interactive entertainment, and brings joy, fun, tension and excitement to hundreds of millions of players around the world with classic entertainment content. Activision has a global presence and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. To learn more about Activision and its products, visit the company at www.activision.com or follow @Activision.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Information contained in this press release regarding Activision Publishing’s future expectations, plans, intentions or strategies, including information regarding expected releases, features, functionality, and playability of Crash Team Rumble and pricing statements are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release include unanticipated product delays and Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in Other factors listed in all subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard on the date of this release, and Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard undertake no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when issued may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of Activision Publishing’s or Activision Blizzard’s future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2022 Activision Publishing, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION, CRASH, CRASH BANDICOOT and CRASH TEAM RUMBLE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Original version available on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005292/en/

Disclaimer: The original version of this announcement is the officially authorized version. The translation is for the convenience of understanding only, please refer to the original text, the original text version is the only legally valid version.

contact method:

Marisa Benveniste

Activision

[email protected]